In the first teaser for As Deep as the Grave, there’s a scene right at the end of the trailer where an AI-generated version of Val Kilmer kneels before a child and says, “Don’t fear the dead and don’t fear me.” It’s meant to ease fans into accepting the AI… instead, it actually feels so completely off and sucks you right out of the film. It’s not unlike watching all the other AI clips on the internet created by amateur filmmakers that many swear are super realistic. But if we’re completely honest, they always feel a little off. And it does here, too.

Kilmer, who died over a year ago on April 1, 2025 after a long fight with throat cancer, appears in As Deep as the Grave through generative AI with the blessing of his family. In fact, Kilmer’s daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, is said to have backed the decision to bring her father back through the new technology.

But not everyone is buying it, especially not fans!

Image Credit: A Visionary Film

Kilmer for having a great acting career. He starred in classic films like Top Gun, Tombstone, Batman Forever, Heat, The Doors… we can go on and on. Should and could As Deep as the Grave overshadow that legacy?

Directed by Coerte Voorhees, As Deep as the Grave depicts Kilmer as Father Fintan, a priest who has both a Catholic and Native American spiritual background. Kilmer was set to play the part but died before filming any scenes.

This first trailer for the film, first shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, shows his character in different phases of his life. In parts, he looks like an old man. In others, he looks like the Kilmer who appeared in Batman Forever.

Still, it all feels completely off. The technology is impressive, yes, but it’s not perfect. Just take a look at the eyes and the movement. And the fact that it’s fake makes the rest of the film look super fake too. You actually can’t watch the trailer without guessing which parts are AI and which are not.

Hollywood has been moving towards AI in movies and TV shows for years now. But every new experiment that’s been released has been met with pushback from moviegoers and critics. It’s pretty clear that the world isn’t ready to accept AI in the industry yet, despite how much Hollywood is trying to push it as a new storytelling tool.

The idea that this could become the norm is very unsettling. I personally hope and pray As Deep as the Grave isn’t added to Val Kilmer’s IMDB page. As of writing, it hasn’t been.

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