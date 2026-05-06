“This definitely has me hyped.” “Awesome, looks mean-spirited as hell, I am all for it.” “Looks great! This is exactly why I bug everyone in my house to put the silverware in the dishwasher sharp part down.” These are just a few of the first reactions to the brutal new Evil Dead Burn red band trailer, which is definitely not for the faint of heart. Director Sébastien Vaniček definitely wanted audiences to wince while watching this. And the shock factor here clearly delivers on fan expectations.

If you thought Evil Dead Rise pushed things too far, well… prepare the holy water. Evil Dead Burn is here to kick the door off its hinges. And if you have an intolerance for gore, you’ve been warned.

The people who put together this red band trailer clearly understood the assignment. There’s no subtlety here. For two-and-a-half minutes, the teaser makes you flinch, look away, and then, of course, rewind the most gruesome parts because you can’t believe what you just saw. And it throws everything at you at once: blood, violent deaths, and even the kitchen dishwasher.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Set to be the 3rd standalone entry after the 2013 reboot and Rise, Burn returns things to a creepy, secluded family home in the forest… in the middle of nowhere, of course. Souheila Yacoub plays a grieving widow who joins her in-laws in the retreat, hoping for some comfort after losing her husband. Instead, she gets plenty of Deadites. And soon things turn very nasty.

The cast (Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, and others) isn’t full of very big names, but based on the trailer, the supporting actors do an excellent job. After all, surviving a film like this is hardly guaranteed.

The other good news is that Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert are still steering the ship as producers of the franchise. Which means you’re probably going to still see some of their influence in Evil Dead Burn – which is obviously what fans want.

Of course, there are plenty of horror fans who would rather wait for the film’s 10 July 2026 release date before watching anything spoilery. “I don’t want to see it, but everything else here that I have heard and seen sounds like another banger Evil Dead movie,” someone wrote on Reddit.

If you’re brave enough to watch the trailer, do it. It does enough to convince you that this is a must-see. But if you’re anywhere public, you might want to wait until you’re alone. The Evil Dead Burn red band trailer goes hard!

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