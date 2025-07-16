The Na’vi are coming back in 2025, but where’s the Avatar: Fire & Ash trailer? We’re roughly 150 days out from the December 19, 2025 release of the next film in the franchise, and fans are starting to get restless. One Reddit user summed it up perfectly: “We got the teaser for The Odyssey already, which is still filming and that movie comes just over a year from now. However, Avatar 3… still waiting. My guess would be late July/early August as of now, which is far closer to the release date compared to Avatar 1 and 2.”

That guess isn’t far off. Rumors (from TrailerTrack, Cryptic HD QUALITY, and a few others) suggest James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire & Ash will finally get its first trailer later this month. And if the chatter is true, it won’t be online right away. Cameron has a thing for old-school theatrical rollouts, which means you might have to buy a ticket to Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps to catch it first. Disney did the same thing with The Way of Water, debuting its teaser exclusively in cinemas before dropping it online about two weeks later.

Image Credit: TrailerTrack on X

Cameron’s been keeping busy since wrapping production in 2023, once again working with WETA Digital to push performance-capture tech even further. He’s already confirmed Avatar: Fire & Ash will run “a little bit longer” than The Way of Water. For context, that sequel stretched to three hours and twelve minutes, so yes, you’re going to need snacks and maybe a visit to the toilet before the film starts.

If you need a reminder why the studio isn’t rushing the marketing, just look at Cameron’s track record. The Way of Water, which cost a staggering $400 million to make, ended 2022 as the year’s highest-grossing film, pulling in $2.3 billion worldwide. That success placed Cameron in a league of his own as the only filmmaker in history to have three movies in the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time. Skeptics called The Way of Water a huge gamble, but Cameron once again proved he knows what he’s doing.

The confidence is so high that there are at least four more Avatar films in the pipeline. Avatar 4 lands in December 2029, followed by Avatar 5 in December 2031. Cameron, who will be 76 by the time that fifth movie hits theaters, has already teased Avatar 6 and Avatar 7. Don’t expect him to direct those last two, though, as he says he’s “passing the baton” to someone else. But given Cameron’s history, you can bet he’ll still be heavily involved creatively.

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Disney doesn’t really have another big movie where it can guarantee a teaser will be seen by a massive audience, so expect The Fantastic Four: First Steps to carry the first look. If it’s not attached there, where else could it go?

Until then, fans can only keep refreshing their feeds and debating Cameron’s promises, like that mysterious glasses-free 3D technology he teased years ago. Are we getting it with Avatar: Fire & Ash? That would be cool.

