If there is one thing we’ve come to expect from the Jurassic World franchise, it’s the introduction of new hybrid dinosaur species. Even though splices like the Indominus Rex and the Indoraptor are certainly tough acts to follow, the latest teaser for Jurassic World Rebirth teases what could be the most horrifying hybrid to date—a monstrous mix between a Xenomorph, Rancor, and a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Yesterday, Universal Pictures unveiled the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, and it already looks heaps better than the previous film in the series—yes, the one that featured dinosaurs as background characters in a film that’s supposed to be about the prehistoric creatures. Part of this improvement is a storyline once again centred on dinosaurs.

The Jurassic World Rebirth trailer follows an extraction crew sent to a dinosaur-infested island that served as a research centre for the original Jurassic Park. The group must recover genetic material from these dinosaurs in a bid to develop a potentially life-saving medical discovery. Of course, their targets have to be the three largest dinos on an island supposedly inhabited by all species too deadly for the original park, or “the worst of the worst,” as they put it.

RELATED: Are We Getting a Fast & Furious and Jurassic World Crossover? Here’s the Truth

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Which brings us to the film’s true selling point: the prospect of more vicious and terrifying hybrid dinosaurs (as opposed to Jurassic World: Dominion’s less-than-thrilling giant-modified locusts). One of these new hybrid dinosaurs makes a brief but memorable appearance towards the end of the clip. And the best way to describe this new beast is as a mashup of the predatory behemoth rancor from Star Wars, the murderous Xenomorph from Alien, and none other than the franchise’s original antagonist, the T-Rex, bringing to life one of the scariest-looking dinosaurs we’ve seen yet. Just from the few glimpses we see of this creature in the trailer, it’s clear that the film aims to up the ante in terms of scares and intensity.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

The film also introduces a fresh cast to the franchise, with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Blade (uhm, I mean Mahershala Ali) doing all the dino wrangling this time around. Yet fans of the dino flicks can expect the same heart-pounding action and stunning visuals that made the original 1993 Jurassic Park an absolute classic. So, make sure to catch Jurassic World Rebirth when it is released in theatres on July 2, 2025.

RELATED: “Leaked” Jurassic World Rebirth Footage Shows Scarlett Johansson Transform Into A Raptor

Tell us, what do you think of the Jurassic World Rebirth Xenomorph dinosaur?