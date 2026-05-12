Christopher Nolan has finally confirmed one of The Odyssey‘s most controversial casting choices: Actress Lupita Nyong’o will play both Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra in the film. After months of criticism, including an angry tweet from Elon Musk, Nolan confirmed to TIME magazine that the actress will be playing dual roles in The Odyssey. And, yes, some people are not going to be happy.

At the start of 2026, Musk joined a debate on X when users complained that casting Nyong’o as Helen of Troy completely ignored Homer’s original story and that the character should be played by a “fair-skinned” and “blonde” actress instead. Musk’s response was that Nolan had “lost his integrity.” And that immediately became big news across the internet.

But what everyone seems to be forgetting is that Nolan’s The Odyssey isn’t a historical work, but a film based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic. It’s fantasy. Not fact. And we can tell it takes plenty of liberties – like the American accents and even the costume design, which has been criticised by some audiences too.

But casting Nyong’o in the two roles wasn’t random at all. Nolan picked the actress because she can carry emotionally heavy material and deliver an incredible, believable performance. Her roles in Us and 12 Years a Slave, where she won an Oscar, should prove that. The color of her skin doesn’t limit the roles she can play or the emotional depth she can bring to a part.

And perhaps, there’s a part of Nolan that’s chasing diversity too. His early works, like The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Prestige, and even his most recent film, Oppenheimer, had largely white casts. Perhaps switching things up was his way to be more inclusive.

And while there’s been plenty of criticism about diversity in recent years, does it really matter when an actress is this good?

Also, has Nolan ever let us down before? He’s been amazing at casting. Just look at Heath Ledger as Joker, Cillian Murph as J. Robert Oppenheimer, or Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss. This is a director who has an eye for talent.

Nyong’o joins a really huge cast that includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, and even Travis Scott. The fact that the Cactus Jack rapper shows up here too tells you everything you need to know about The Odyssey. It’s not a biopic.

Nolan probably expected this kind of backlash when he decided to go in this direction. But films and filmmakers are there to challenge audiences. To make them believe in the impossible. And to suspend our disbelief.

And if history has taught us anything, it’s that the films people rage about before release are often the ones they can’t stop talking about after. The internet will move on. The Odyssey will stay forever.

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