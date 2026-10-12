A much-anticipated 12-episode Baywatch reboot is heading to Fox in January 2027. Fox released four new trailers in early October. (For reference, Season 1 of the original series sits at 67% on Rotten Tomatoes; the reboot has no score yet.) With several original cast members already confirmed, fans are wondering who else may be returning. Sadly, the answer for Lieutenant Stephanie Holden is ‘no’. At least in a main character capacity, that is. While she died in the 1997 episode ‘Chance of a Lifetime’, Baywatch producers love an unexpected cameo and ghostly appearances.

How Did Stephanie Holden Die on Baywatch? Her Life, Death, and Afterlife

Image Credit: Fox Television Studios

Tanned and toned Stephanie Holden joined the lifeguards in season three and became a lieutenant. She and Mitch shared a long-running spark before she fell for Dr. Tom Morella, whom she married after her skin cancer battle.

Holden’s story ended on their honeymoon. In the 13th episode of Season 7, which aired on Feb. 10, 1997, Stephanie is crushed by a sailboat’s mast while trying to save a young girl trapped in a cabin. She was the second regular character to die, after Jill Riley.

But Baywatch never really let go of Alexandra Paul, did they? She’s returned in multiple iterations, including:

A ghost in a Baywatch Nights episode (‘The Eighth Seal’) that spring

In 2003’s Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, where Paul played a criminal made to resemble Stephanie.

A Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016) cameo, reprising Stephanie Holden as a rocket scientist

So, no one will be overly surprised if Paul pops up in the Baywatch reboot — even if it’s not as a living, breathing Stephanie Holden.

Who Is Alexandra Paul? The Baywatch Actress Behind Stephanie Holden

Image Credit: NBC

Born in New York City in 1963 and raised in Connecticut, Alexandra Paul grew up alongside her identical twin sister, Caroline, a San Francisco firefighter and bestselling author.

She was accepted into Stanford but skipped college for a modeling career in New York, where her agency encouraged her to try acting. One of her first roles was the 1982 TV movie Paper Dolls, followed by John Carpenter’s Christine (1983).

When Paul auditioned for C.J. on Baywatch (the role that went to Pamela Anderson), producers created the part of Stephanie for her instead. She played the character for five seasons, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Fun Fact: Alexandra Paul had a real-life EMT certification and lifeguard experience before even joining the cast.

Baywatch Reboot Cast: Who’s Returning, Who’s New, and Who’s Missing

Since May, casting for the Baywatch reboot has been announced in waves, and The Hollywood Reporter’s cast list includes a mixture of new stars and familiar faces. Stephen Amell leads the cast as Hobie Buchannon, Mitch’s wild-child son who’s now a Baywatch captain. Here’s who’s joining him:

Newbies:

Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale

Shay Mitchell as Trina

Hassie Harrison as Nat

Brooks Nader as Selene

Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad

Noah Beck as Luke

Livvy Dunne as Grace

Mary McDonnell as Gayle (recurring)

Returning Cast Members:

David Chokachi as Cody Madison

Erika Eleniak as Shauni McClain

Michael Bergin as J.D. Darius

Kelly Packard as April Giminski

Chokachi is recurring, while Eleniak, Bergin and Packard are guest stars, according to TheWrap.

RELATED: Erika Eleniak Wasn’t “Comfortable in Slinky Little Bikinis” on Baywatch. Now She Has an OnlyFans — and Shauni’s Coming Back

Unfortunately, Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, and Alexandra Paul aren’t on this list. Neither is Gena Lee Nolin or Yasmine Bleeth. Anderson has said she has “no plans” to return, according to Deadline. But like we’ve said before, the producers may still surprise us with guest appearances.

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Confirms She’s Not Returning to Baywatch — Here’s the Real Reason Why

What Is Alexandra Paul Doing Now? Acting, Activism, and Her 2026 Arrest

At 63, Alexandra Paul has racked up more than 100 film and TV credits. A few of her recent projects include:

A role in the 2025 film Redlining

An appearance in Hulu’s 2024 docuseries After Baywatch: A Moment in the Sun

Co-hosted the plant-based podcast Switch4Good, which won Best Vegan Podcast from Mercy for Animals in 2024 (she co-hosted from 2019 to 2025)

These days, Alexandra Paul is mostly making headlines as an activist. She was arrested in March 2026 on a trespassing charge after joining a group of activists who entered Ridglan Farms — a beagle-breeding facility in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin — and she spent two days in jail. She later called the rescue “worth it” on Facebook, according to HELLO!.

The fictional character of Stephanie Holden was developed with direct input from Alexandra Paul herself. Both share a passion for athleticism, a fierce conviction for what they believe in, and truly powerful personalities that make an impact on screen and in real life.

RELATED: One Good Reason To Watch John Carpenter’s Christine This Halloween

Where to watch: The Baywatch reboot premieres on Fox in January 2027, with episodes arriving on Hulu the day after they air. The original series is streaming on Prime Video and Peacock, plus free with ads on Tubi and The Roku Channel, according to JustWatch.