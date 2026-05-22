From being the definitive Baywatch star to finding success on Broadway, Pamela Anderson has proved she’s far more than just a pretty face. After a life of starring in unwanted controversies and coming out on top every single time, Anderson’s resilience and unfaltering good looks have made her a legendary pop culture icon.

With Anderson’s remarkable comeback to mainstream Hollywood and her embrace of a fresh new look, now would be the perfect time to revisit the trials and tribulations that cemented her status as a permanent fixture of pop culture.

She Didn’t Audition — A Camera Found Her

Image Credit: ABC

Anderson’s career as a world-renowned supermodel started by complete chance. She was discovered while attending a BC Lions Canadian Football League game in Vancouver in 1989. A camera operator noticed her shocking good looks and decided to put her on the Jumbotron. History was made that day.

Since then, Anderson has become synonymous with the term “sex icon.” It didn’t take long after she moved to LA to be noticed by a film producer, and she started working on minor roles in shows like Home Improvement right away. However, only a couple of years later, in 1992, Anderson joined the cast of another TV series – one where she would reach international stardom thanks to a fiery red bikini.

The Red Bikini That Made Her Famous — and the Tape That Almost Destroyed Her

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Becoming C.J. Parker in Baywatch forever defined Anderson’s career. She played the role for five seasons, between 1992 and 1997. During that time, she also became a fixture in several high-profile films, including 1996’s Barb Wire. Even though the film wasn’t a commercial success, it quickly became a pop culture sensation. The Barb Wire was a must in every young guy’s poster collection.

One year before Barb Wire, however, Anderson came under heavy scrutiny for all the wrong reasons. Someone stole private videos of her and her then-husband, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, and sold them as a sex tape – one of the first of its kind.

Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Four More Marriages She’d Rather Forget

Anderson left Tommy Lee in 1998, after the musician physically assaulted her. The couple had two children together. After Lee, Anderson engaged in only a few high-profile relationships, keeping some of her engagements private. In 2006, she married Kid Rock, but the marriage lasted only a year.

She would get married three more times after that – twice to professional poker player Rick Salomon, and once to Dan Hayhurst in 2020. Her most recent divorce took place in 2022.

She Stripped Off the Makeup — and Stopped Apologising for Who She Is

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

While other celebrities try to recapture the spark that made them famous in their younger days, Anderson has come to terms with who she is now. She shocked her fans when she started going makeup-free in 2023, fully embracing her natural look. It was an experiment at first, but it has since become her new trademark.

By shedding her past cosmetic surgeries, including her famous breast implants, Pamela Anderson has embraced a newfound freedom to be herself. Her career is experiencing a massive renaissance, too; with roles in The Last Showgirl and The Naked Gun, she’s winning over new audiences and proving she is a timeless Hollywood survivor.

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