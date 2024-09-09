As short-lived as it might have been, the Snyderverse left an indelible mark in the hearts of millions of DC fans. It was the closest we ever got to a fully realized DC Multiverse on the same scale as Marvel – as flawed as it was. It also gave us some of the most undeniably powerful live-action versions of some of DC’s most iconic heroes and villains. One notable example is Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader, or “Batfleck,” as fans affectionately call him. Coming from the more grounded take on the character Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale gave us, this Batman felt more like a comic book character than ever before. The result was that Ben Affleck’s Batman was the most comics-accurate and strongest Batman in all the right ways—an accomplishment unmatched before or since.

The World’s Greatest Detective

One aspect of the Dark Knight that live-action films often overlook is that Batman is supposed to be a gifted crime-solver. More than just being an adept fighter, the Caped Crusader is a detective first and foremost – that’s how he stays two steps ahead of his many enemies.

While Bale’s Batman was cunning and Michael Keaton had his debonair persona, only Affleck showcased crime-solving skills on par with what we’ve come to expect from comic book Batman. He also keeps tabs on other Justice League members just as the World’s Greatest Detective would in the comics.

Ben Affleck’s Batman Was Strong Enough To Take On Gods And Monsters

Solving crimes is only half of what Batman does best. We all know that Batman truly excels at beating people up. However, when push comes to shove, the Dark Knight isn’t afraid of kicking some superpowered behind – even if said behind belongs to the most powerful entities on Earth.

Ben Affleck’s Batman is the only live-action Dark Knight strong enough to go head-to-head against Superman and otherworldly creatures. Powersuit or not, that makes Batfleck the most accomplished live-action Batman in purely physical terms.

Besides the Man of Steel, Batfleck fought Darkseid, Steppenwolf, and supernatural threats that left the Joker looking like a lightweight contender . And that’s just the villains we got to see during his time as a seasoned Dark Knight: the Snyderverse makes it clear this Batman has fought and defeated countless villains during his career.

Batfleck Was An Apex Predator

In many aspects, the Batfleck was the natural evolution of the Dark Knight on the big screen. While Nolan’s vision for Batman gave us a methodical fighter who would often resolve his fights off-screen, Ben Affleck’s Batman was a swift and stronger fighter who wasn’t afraid of employing brutality to take down his enemies – often to an extreme degree.

We all remember the controversy surrounding Batfleck’s use of deadly weaponry in his Batmobile, but that was part of what made him such a unique take on the Dark Knight. This was the closest we ever had to a live-action The Dark Knight Returns, complete with the more brutal take on the Caped Crusader.

On the other hand, when purely physical feats weren’t enough, Affleck also gave us the most technologically advanced Batman we’ve seen in live-action. More than just his anti-Superman armored Batsuit, this Dark Knight also had one of the best Batmobiles we’ve ever seen.

Combining the aesthetics of Nolan’s Tumbler and the designs from Arkham Knight, the Batfleck rides a swift and deadly Batmobile that makes every other live-action Batmobile look like a Prius.

Ben Affleck’s tenure as the Dark Knight might have been shorter than what most fans would have wanted. In fact, I believe most DC fans would agree that the entire Snyderverse suffered from a terminal case of poor management. Still, for what it’s worth, Affleck gave us one of the most timeless takes on a legendary character DC fans have ever received. If there’s just one character from the Snyderverse that deserves a solo movie, that’s the Batfleck.

Tell us, do you think Ben Affleck’s Batman was the most powerful and strongest of all the Batmen?