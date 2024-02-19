Summary:

Ben Affleck, aka Batfleck, was a key figure in the DCEU, bringing star power and elevating the stature of the franchise.

The departure of Ben Affleck as Batman marked a significant turning point for the DCEU, leading to uncertainty and confusion about the future direction.

Warner Bros.' handling of the DCEU post-Batfleck departure resulted in a lack of cohesion and conflicting concepts within the universe.

Ah, the SnyderVerse, Batfleck, DC Extended Universe, and everything in between… Will we ever stop speaking about it? Unlikely, since it’s arguably one of the greatest studio misfires in the history of cinema that will be talked about for generations to come. While the departure (or firing, depending on who you ask) of filmmaker Zack Snyder from DC films can be considered the tipping point of the universe’s collapse, it was Ben Affleck hanging up the cape and cowl as Batman that brought the whole house down in the end.

Batfleck was the jewel of the DCEU crown

When the DCEU was created, there’s no doubt who the biggest jewel in the crown was: Ben Affleck. While the fans initially rejected his casting – because internet outrage is life – everyone warmed up to the actor in the end, affectionately dubbing him Batfleck. It’s easy to see why he was cast, too. As a bona fide superstar, Affleck would bring more eyes to the product, as well as elevate the stature of everyone around him. Truth be told, he did what was asked of him, playing a part in helping his Justice League co-stars become movie stars and bringing mainstream attention to the SnyderVerse movies.

Yet, the turbulence rocking the universe started as soon as the foundation was laid. The divisive reaction toward Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad panicked the Warner Bros. executives into overreaction. Instead of sticking to the plan ahead – which included a Batman film set to be directed and starring Affleck – and course-correct where it logically made sense, they decided to throw the fruit salad into the mushroom soup and hope no one would notice. The studio butchered Justice League in production, and many reporters signaled the warning bells about how bad it was about to get before the film’s release.

Whispers did the rounds that Batfleck wanted out – not just of his solo movie but everything – after his experience on the movie (which he later confirmed), but Warner Bros. put up the smokescreen and painted the illusion that all was fine in the burning world of DC. Affleck played along with the story, even saying he wouldn’t direct The Batman but he would be “an ape on the ground” for Matt Reeves, who had been announced as the new director for the movie.

A Three Stooges-inspired series of events

Justice League landed and whipped the internet into a frenzy. Months later, after the dust started to settle, the news was made official: Batfleck was no more. He confirmed he wouldn’t appear in any solo films as the character, making his bow in The Flash. Unquestionably, this had huge ramifications for the future of the DCEU, which had already hit a major speed bump with the deviation from Zack Snyder’s original blueprint after Justice League.

All of a sudden, there were rumours about soft reboots to the characters of Batman and Superman (since the studio wasn’t too happy with Henry Cavill either, reportedly), then there were talks of a hard reset. No one knew what was going on, and neither did the people in charge, apparently. What unfolded was a catfight of conflicting concepts and zero cohesion as the DCEU became a mess of ideas where the studio pushed forward with the plans for Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and the Flash, while leaving the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight dangling in the Phantom Zone. In the midst of all the confusion, Robert Pattinson was announced as the new Batman, but it was made clear his version of the character wouldn’t be incorporated into the main universe. So, the solo movie for the DCEU’s Batman suddenly became non-canon. Okay, what?

The perfect actor to replace Affleck as Batman

Zack Snyder revealed his original plan was for Batfleck to sacrifice his life at the end of his saga and ride away into the sunset as a fallen hero. This obviously changed in the Justice League kerfuffle – plus further complicated by Affleck saying, “See yeah. I would rather do Gigli 2 right now.” It still doesn’t make sense, though, why Warner Bros. would then use its solo Batman film to introduce a version of the Caped Crusader who wouldn’t replace Batfleck. This was the right opportunity to recast and carry on with some semblance of linear storytelling instead of turning the DCEU into a Rick & Morty episode.

While Batfleck’s departure would result in a lot of unhappy fans, they would get over it in due course. In fact, there was one fan-favourite actor who was willing to fill Affleck’s shoes and would have likely made the recasting easier to bear: Jon Hamm. Speaking to Graham Bensinger on In Depth, the Mad Man actor admitted his interest in the part as long as the story was good. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been,” he said. “I’ve read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I’m pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they’re done well.”

Hamm is also only a year older than Affleck and an inch shorter at 6″2, so there’s no disputing he ticks several important boxes and could slot right into the pre-existing Batfleck plans. He seemed to agree, too. “I’d probably fit the suit,” Hamm said. “I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there’s an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it, why not?”

Would this have changed the future of the DCEU?

It’s difficult to say if recasting Jon Hamm as Batman would have changed the fortunes of the DCEU; however, it would have at least provided some form of consistency. Ultimately, though, it appeared like the people in charge never knew which direction to take whenever they hit a stumbling block. In the end, it all fell apart and the universe disappeared with nothing more than a whimper rather than a bang.