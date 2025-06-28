You know the hype is very real when the creator of Mortal Kombat watches the sequel and walks away shouting, “Nailed it!!”. That’s right, Ed Boon, creative director of NetherRealm Studios, just gave his bloody stamp of approval after seeing the final cut of Mortal Kombat 2. But no, sadly, there’s still no trailer.

Posting to X, Boon hyped up the film like it’s a flawless victory: “Just FINISHED watching the final version of the MORTAL KOMBAT 2 movie! These guys nailed it!!”

He even gave props to the cast, tagging Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Martyn Ford (Shao Kahn), and Lewis Tan (Cole Young) before finishing with, “October kan’t GET OVER HERE soon enough!!”

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

That’s really high praise, right? But Boon is not alone in hyping Mortal Kombat 2. Director Timo Tjahjanto, known for The Night Comes for Us, also posted that he cried watching the movie. “Watching it , I did shed a tear by the ending credits,” he wrote, sharing a post from Fortress of Solitude on X.

Then there’s writer-director-editor-VFX-guy Stu Willis, who worked on the film’s last four months of post, who confirmed that, “When I first saw the cut I was blown away by how they nailed the tone. Super hard to get right I reckon. Lots of directors would have done wink wink. But they embraced it.”

Heck, Mortal Kombat 2 has even been compared to Avengers: Endgame by the film’s writer, Jeremy Slater. And that’s even before a second of footage has been shown to fans.

The other good news is that Mortal Kombat 2 is already doing one thing fans have been begging for since the 2021 reboot: the actual Mortal Kombat tournament. Boon confirmed that a “visual scoreboard” will track progress. So, expect fatalities, fan-favourite face-offs, and maybe someone actually yelling “Test your might” at some point.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The sequel, directed by returning helmer Simon McQuoid, hits cinemas on October 24. And it’s packed with fighters. Karl Urban joins the cast as Johnny Cage, while the returning cast includes Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion). Joe Taslim is also back as Sub-Zero, though we’re not exactly sure which version of Sub-Zero he’ll play. Oh, and let’s not forget Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman as Quan Chi.

Producer Todd Garner responded to Boon’s hype comment on X and teased, “The fun will start soon enough!”. That’s probably a subtle nod that the marketing for Mortal Kombat 2 might finally kick off soon. Hopefully with a trailer.

Fans are finally getting the Mortal Kombat movie they deserve. The fatalities are coming. And this time, they’re not pulling punches.

