James Gunn has read the script for The Batman Part II, and according to him, “It’s great.” That’s it. No spoilers, no fan theories confirmed. Just one short but very reassuring sentence.

The DC Studios co-head dropped the comment casually on the red carpet at the Superman (2025) premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, July 7th. While most eyes were on David Corenswet’s debut as the new Man of Steel, fans spotted The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves quietly making his way into the event. A show of support, probably, and a reminder that the franchise is still a DC Studios project.

When a reporter asked Gunn if Bat-Mite, the strange, impish fifth-dimensional superfan of Batman, would appear in the sequel, Gunn just laughed. Not a yes, not a no. Just a chuckle.

Of course, The Batman Part II, written by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, is still deep in development. After numerous delays, Matt Reeves finally submitted the script just recently and even posted a blurry photo to mark the occasion. The movie is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 7, 2027. That’s almost six years after Robert Pattinson first slowly walked through Gotham in the rain-soaked streets of the original film.

Funny enough, just last week, Gunn actually told a reporter that he hadn’t read the script for The Batman Part II yet. “I have not. I have not,” he told ComicBook.com. “I’m so excited to read it, and I’m hoping I can read it on the plane to London tomorrow, but I also might fall asleep.”

From the sounds of it, he didn’t fall asleep.

Unlike Superman, which kickstarts James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe, The Batman sequel falls under the “Elseworlds” banner. That basically means it plays by its own rules. It’s still DC, but it’s not tangled up in the shared continuity of the DCU. Other projects in this label include Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming Clayface movie, and the HBO Max Penguin series starring Colin Farrell.

Speaking of Farrell, he’s probably returning as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot in The Batman Part II, alongside Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. And, of course, Robert Pattinson is suiting up again as Bruce Wayne.

So, who’s the villain this time? We don’t know. The first film gave us a sadistic Riddler and a brief tease of Barry Keoghan’s Joker, but speculation around the sequel is heating up. Some fans are hoping for Mr. Freeze. Others are crossing fingers for The Court of Owls, a creepy secret society long-rumored to make their live-action debut.

As for Bat-Mite? Don’t bet your lunch money on the character ever appearing in Matt Reeves’ Batmanverse.

Still, with DC boss James Gunn giving The Batman Part II script a thumbs up, there’s reason to be optimistic and excited. It’s not often you get a Batman movie outside of the main universe that still gets full studio support.

