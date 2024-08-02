Batman: Caped Crusader – the first solo animated series about the Dark Knight in over a decade – debuted on Amazon Prime Video on August 1, 2024. Currently, the show holds a 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes , while most fans appear to be happy with it – bar a few iffy changes made to select characters and the mythos. For all intents and purposes, it’s a welcome hit and win for Batman fans, as the audience already counts down the days until the next season drops.

It should be no surprise to anyone that Batman: Caped Crusader is good, though. Produced by the likes of The Batman‘s Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, and Ed Brubaker, with Batman: The Animated Series‘ Bruce Timm serving as the showrunner, the ingredients were always in place for this to be a worthwhile watch. Strangely enough, Warner Bros. Discovery wanted nothing to do with it – which should be a concern for every fan anticipating something more from the DC Universe.

Batman: Caped Crusader Almost Got Batgirled

In 2021, before the release of The Batman, news broke that Matt Reeves and his various collaborators would be embarking on a quest to reinvent the Dark Knight for the animated medium in Batman: Caped Crusader. After the financial and critical success of Reeves’ film in 2022, all signs pointed to the fact that Warner Bros. would want this fast-tracked to capitalize on the resurgent popularity toward the character and filmmaker. Instead, in August 2022, Variety reported that Warner Bros. cancelled its option for Batman: Caped Crusader, which was set to air on Max.

It was around the tumultuous time in which Warner Bros. also controversially cancelled the Batgirl film and a number of other projects that were deep in post-production. As everyone knows now, the reasons for these cancellations were to make use of the tax breaks. Yet, the studio’s position was always to say that these decisions were taken because the material wasn’t on par with its standards. Famously, DC Studios’ co-CEO Peter Safran said that Batgirl wasn’t releasable for the big screen and would “hurt” DC as a whole, then proceeded to release The Flash a few months later as the crowd went mild.

What’s remarkable about this whole situation is how no one at Warner Bros. or even the recently launched DC Studios saw the value in this project, but they proceeded full steam ahead with duds like Blue Beetle and The Flash. So, Prime Video – Max’s competitor in the streaming wars – swooped in and gobbled it up. There’s absolutely no denying that Batman: Caped Crusader would have been a worthy addition to Max. Not only did this animated series have the rubber stamp from the likes of Reeves and J.J. Abrams as producers, but it also has the vision and guidance of Bruce Timm, who launched the most successful animated series universe in the ’90s. It’s a laughably bad decision and a total calamity on Warner Bros.’ part.

Don’t Have Faith In Warner Bros. Knowing What To Do With Anything DC

Looking back, no one can dispute that Warner Bros. mismanaged the entire DC Extended Universe from the start. While the corporates point fingers at each other and blame prior leadership, the problems continue to plague the studio at all levels. In fact, one could argue that Warner Bros.’ goodwill in Hollywood is at an all-time low, especially among DC fans. Instead of notching up a few incremental small wins here and there, such as what could have been done with Batman: Caped Crusaders, it’s only a barrage of bad news and memeable situations. In a time in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to have gotten its second wind, the DC Universe continues to be on a ventilator and turning the device on and off to see if anything changes.

No true fan wants to root against DC getting its mojo back, but it’s difficult to be excited about anything at the moment, including James Gunn’s Superman, because of the parent company’s shenanigans. Warner Bros. requires a major shake-up where creativity needs to lead from the front – not be made among the beancounters trying to figure out how to buy brand-new yachts in the next quarter. Unless this changes, don’t expect anything positive from DC in the near future.

