The year ended on a bummer for DC fans with the revelation that The Batman Part II has been delayed to 2027. We shared the news and suggested that by the time the sequel happens , it might need to be retitled Batman Beyond because Robert Pattinson could be closer to using a walker than the Batmobile. While it’s a joke, it does raise an interesting possibility – no, not that Battinson will be in Batman Beyond, but it reminded us that the chances of a Tim Burton and Michael Keaton team-up for a futuristic Dark Knight movie are higher than ever.

Look, we’re not claiming to have any hidden knowledge of the inner-workings of Warner Bros. or DC Studios – quite frankly, it doesn’t seem like they do either – but there are a few important points that lead us to believe this pie-in-the-sky movie might happen. So, let’s see why Burton and Keaton could return for Batman Beyond.

James Gunn and the DC Universe don’t know what to do with Batman right now

It’s the worst-kept secret that James Gunn and Peter Safran want to bring Robert Pattinson’s Batman into the DC Universe. The only problem is that Matt Reeves isn’t keen on it, since he signed a deal to keep his projects separate from the overall shared universe. Whether Gunn and Safran manage to twist his arm into saying yes is another story, but the signs point to this also being the hold-up for The Brave and the Bold. Recently, the film’s director Andy Muschietti revealed that his Bat flick has been delayed because of “script issues,” which seems a little too coincidental considering the leaked news that Gunn and Safran want Pattinson as the DCU’s Bat. Don’t be surprised if they’re waiting to see if the Battinson plan comes through before pulling the trigger on another Caped Crusader movie.

In the meantime, though, Batman fans remain in limbo about when they’ll see the character on screen next. The Batman Part II is only set for 2027, while no one knows if The Brave and the Bold will ever see the light of day. Since Gunn has already mentioned that continuity is fluid in the DCU, there’s the possibility to jump back or forward at any point, meaning a one-off Batman Beyond motion picture isn’t out of the question. This should be music to the ears of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton.

RELATED: The Batman Beyond Movie We Never Knew We Had

Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s Batman Beyond will certainly be a one-time deal

Let’s call a spade a spade here: Warner Bros. and DC did Michael Keaton dirty with his return as Batman. Arguably, he was the best part of The Flash and he reprised his role for Batgirl before Warner Bros. decided to scrap the movie before its release altogether. One would think that Keaton would be hurt by this decision, but not at all. As the actor told GQ he’s “good” and “didn’t care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check.” For Keaton, he’s way past taking studio decisions personally. If he’s paid, he shows up for work. Whatever the studio does with the movie (or doesn’t do) is its problem. Expectedly, if the phone rings for Batman Beyond, and the money is right, he’ll do it.

What would sweeten the deal is the addition of Tim Burton as the director. Famously, Keaton walked away from Batman Forever when he found out that Burton had been removed as the director. The pair see eye to eye on what a Batman movie should be, so it wouldn’t be too tough to convince Keaton to work with the filmmaker again. For Burton? He doesn’t want to be in the shared universe business, but he’s likely to be more receptive to ending his Batman legacy on his own terms – especially since he never received the opportunity before.

RELATED: Denis Villeneuve Is Perfect To Direct A Batman Beyond Movie

Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s stock is sky-high at Warner Bros. right now

Tim Burton and Michael Keaton on the set of Batman (1989).

This is all a major what-if situation, of course. That said, Warner Bros. is more likely to greenlight Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s Batman Beyond than it would have, say, five years ago. The reason is twofold. Number one, the studio saw the business that Deadpool & Wolverine did by relying on nostalgia. The execs must have imagined how tasty that $1.3 billion would have been in Warner’s bank account, so they will look at ways in which they can replicatie a similar formula for their big properties, such as Batman.

Number two, Burton and Keaton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice did incredible business for Warner Bros. in 2024. The sequel hauled in over $450 million from a $100 million budget, making it the third-highest-Warner Bros.-distributed movie after Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Keep in mind that while these two films made more than Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, they also cost more to produce and market, so the Ghost with the Most might be Warner Bros.’ darling of 2024.

Unquestionably, the studio sees the value in nostalgia, as well as the magic that Burton and Keaton create when they team up. A Batman Beyond live-action film would not only attract high-profile attention from the press and public, but it would also afford the studio the opportunity to do right by the fans. Warner Bros. isn’t exactly the most beloved studio in town because of its questionable decision-making over the past few years – maybe that’s why it started DC Studios as an offshoot in an attempt to step away from the narrative – but there’s the chance to make up for it now. Letting Burton and Keaton close their chapter on their own terms with a Batman Beyond movie makes all the sense in the world – and hey, it doesn’t even need to mess with canon. Doesn’t that sound like a win-win for everyone?

RELATED: A Batman Beyond Animated Movie Could Be DC’s Across The Spider-Verse

Tell us, would you like to see Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s Batman Beyond? Let us know in the comments.