Look, it’s never boring being a DC fan. Every day there’s a brand-new absurd rumor about something or the other doing the rounds, and the latest gossip suggests that Christian Bale is set to return as the Dark Knight for a Batman Beyond movie.

Normally, we’d ignore such rumblings and whispers, because they’re often lies and people making stuff up for attention, but this one actually sounds like a good idea – even if it isn’t true.

The rumor comes from the Going to the Pictures podcast. It must be said that this is one of those “a friend of a friend told me at a party” situations, but the podcast does explicitly state to treat it as a rumor and not verified information. Anyway, the crux of the gossip is that Bale has signed on to return as an older Bruce Wayne in a Batman Beyond film.

It’s no secret that Warner Bros. and DC have tried to make a Batman Beyond movie in the past. In fact, we were heading in that direction with the return of Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader in The Flash — Keaton’s Batman was reportedly lined up for a Batman Beyond movie before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DCU — however, the great (sort-of) reset resulted in his Batman hitting the bricks.

It’s also crystal clear that James Gunn’s DC Universe isn’t going the way that anybody imagined. From the overall tepid response to the Warner Bros.-Paramount merger roadblock and Marvel Studios waking up from its slumber, the DCU needs a quick win – and fast. Resultantly, don’t be surprised to see a few Hail Marys in the near future – which may or may not include a Batman Beyond movie.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

As it stands, it’s unlikely that DC Studios would bring Keaton back for that movie, nor would he probably want to return after what happened the last time around. Val Kilmer passed away in 2025, and nobody wants to see George Clooney near anything Batman again (even more so after that dreadful cameo in The Flash). That only leaves two other Batman actors available here: Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

While most would say that Affleck makes logical sense here, he doesn’t. He’s already played an older Dark Knight in Zack Snyder’s DC films, so a return to the character now would feel like retreading the past. Also, Affleck is very much done with superhero movies – and has been particularly vocal about that point.

This leaves us with Bale. He played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy and remains a beloved version of the character among the general audience — a version fans still rank among the best to ever wear the cowl. Bale is in his 50s now and could play a retired version of Bruce Wayne who needs to train Terry McGinnis as the next Batman. Yes, there’s that whole deal with Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s John Blake at the end of The Dark Knight Rises, but that could be addressed too.

Since Batman Beyond takes place in the future, it can operate as an Elseworlds film and not affect the main DCU continuity. In many ways, it’s a free shot to do whatever you want, because there’s no real storyline repercussions or implications. And as it stands, Bale is the only former Batman actor whom DC Studios stands a chance of getting back for the role. Even Val Kilmer once had his own wild Batman multiverse pitch that name-checked Bale for a crossover cameo — so the idea of Bale returning to the cowl clearly has fans (and former Batmen) daydreaming for years now.

So, do we think the rumor that Christian Bale is returning for a Batman Beyond movie is true? Probably not. But maybe – just maybe – it could spark off a thought with the powers-that-be and someone could say, “You know what? That isn’t a bad idea.”

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