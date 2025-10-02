The hunt for the next James Bond has become Hollywood’s version of The Hunger Games. Every time Daniel Craig puts away his tuxedo for good, half of Britain, and a surprising number of Australians, line up to be handed a martini and a license to kill. The latest name rumoured as the next James Bond is Jacob Elordi. Yes, the 28-year-old Aussie towering at 6’5”, best known for Euphoria, Saltburn, and Priscilla, is being “quietly pushed” by Amazon as a serious contender for 007 (according to World of Reel).

Before you grab your Union Jack and shout “But he’s Australian,” remember George Lazenby, another Aussie, already wore the suit in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Not to mention Sam Worthington, who nearly snagged the role in Casino Royale before Craig ultimately won out. Elordi, at least, has that cold, detached air that Ian Fleming’s original Bond exuded. A well-placed source even remarked that he embodies the type of man who “could kill you with his bare hands in a trice.”

For now, no official offer has been sent his way, and director Denis Villeneuve, who will definitely have a say in casting the next 007, hasn’t raised any objections. Villeneuve is currently tied up with Dune: Part Three, so don’t expect Bond 26 to steal his attention until early next year. A final decision on casting won’t land until mid-2026, with the film itself targeting a 2028 release. That means we’ve still got plenty of time for more rumors, bets, and fancasts to keep the internet buzzing.

Image Credit: Amazon Prime

The conflicting reports haven’t helped. Last week, Deadline’s Baz Bamigboye insisted Amazon was specifically looking for an “unknown” British actor. By those standards, Elordi fails on both counts. He’s Australian, and thanks to the cultural juggernaut of Euphoria, very far from “unknown.” Still, Amazon seems to like the idea of him slipping into Bond’s shoes, and with Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein about to hit theaters, his profile is only going to get bigger.

Screenwriter Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Eastern Promises) is penning the script, and his gritty résumé suggests a Bond story rooted in Fleming’s brutal early novels. Word is that the film may even function as an origin tale, revisiting Bond’s Royal Navy past and charting his rise through MI6. If true, then casting someone younger makes sense. Elordi, with his combination of good looks and menace, could slide right into the role.

Of course, he’s not the only name circling the franchise. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been treated by some outlets as if his casting is a done deal, while fans online continue to rally behind Aaron Pierre. Then there’s Henry Cavill, who nearly won the role back in Casino Royale days. Martin Campbell, the director of that film, admitted Cavill’s audition was strong. “He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous,” Campbell said. The problem is that at 22, Cavill was considered too young then, and now, ironically, some argue he’s too old. Hollywood timing really is cruel.

For Jacob Elordi, though, the timing to play James Bond might be perfect.

