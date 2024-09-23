The quest for a new James Bond rages on. The suave Agent 007 is one of the most coveted roles in Hollywood, and now that Daniel Craig is out of the picture, every British actor is suddenly in a race to become the next Bond. Dozens of names have emerged as the potential next 007, including stars like Idris Elba (who we think would be an amazing choice), Henry Cavill and Tom Hardy. However, everything points towards Aaron Taylor-Johnson getting the role. All of that said, more and more fans are beginning to rally behind Aaron Pierre as their choice for the next James Bond.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: The Frontrunner For 007?

English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been on a roll with his action roles lately, including Bullet Train, The Fall Guy, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film. Taylor-Johnson has been more or less confirmed as the next James Bond, with outlets like Metro and Time Magazine reporting on his supposed cast for months.

That said, there’s still no official word on who will play Bond in the next film. That means the hunt for a new James Bond is still on – and Netflix might have just proved who the next 007 should be with Rebel Ridge.

Rebel Ridge: The Rise of Aaron Pierre

Netflix’s Rebel Ridge proves the platform can make good films from time to time. The movie offers a refreshing take on the classic police thriller formula, opting for a more cerebral approach over the classic over-the-top violence the genre is known for. Rebel Ridge also showcases the acting chops and leading potential of Aaron Pierre – a name that might soon find a privileged place in Hollywood.

Pierre will soon play the lead role in Disney’s Mufasa, and will also appear in the upcoming Blade film from the MCU. It’s safe to say that even people who haven’t seen Rebel Ridge will soon be familiar with Aaron Pierre’s name. That only makes him even better for the role of James Bond.

Why Aaron Pierre Could Be the Next James Bond 007

Beyond his pristine British accent, Aaron Pierre has proved he has the acting chops to be the next James Bond and an accomplished leading man. Horror fans might remember Pierre from M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, where he also proved he has the nuance to play dramatic roles as well as he does action leads.

Pierre would also mark a drastic departure from the classic Bond archetype. More than just his race, Pierre brings a different “energy” to the role, thanks to the youthful nature of his most recent roles. Past Bond actors had already cultivated a reputation before they assumed the role of 007, while Pierre would have the chance to shape his career along with his performance as James Bond.

Shaking Up the 007 Legacy

As amazing as Aaron Taylor-Johnson can be if he eventually becomes James Bond, Aaron Pierre would shake the world of 007 to its very roots. This is an actor who has a wide range and the physicality to embody one of the most legendary special agents in cinema history.

The reveal of the next James Bond must be drawing near. With Taylor-Johnson filming 28 Years Later right now and rumours of his apparent “release” from the James Bond role, this is the perfect time to focus on just how unique Aaron Pierre would be as the next James Bond 007. I think this is a change we can all agree we need if the franchise hopes to remain a landmark of action filmmaking.

Tell us, would you like to see Aaron Pierre as the next James Bond? Let us know in the comments.