When Amazon/MGM first announced Denis Villeneuve would be directing Bond 26, most of us knew it was going to be a long wait before we even got to see anything. With Dune 3 arriving later this year, the director would have his hands full for a while still. But, now, according to a new report, it might be even longer than we thought. A new article by The Telegraph’s Tim Robey, titled ‘Amazon don’t know what to do with it’: What’s going on with James Bond?, suggests that the film is in trouble.

In the lengthy piece, the author suggests that James Bond, who hasn’t been seen on screen since 2021’s No Time to Die, is currently in limbo. It seems that more than a year after Amazon took creative control of the character, nobody seems entirely sure what the plan is. And by nobody, we mean not the public or anyone behind the scenes either.

In fact, the report by The Telegraph says an anonymous executive allegedly called Bond “a nightmare” and “a bore.”

Image Credit: MGM / Amazon Prime Video

The biggest issue at the moment isn’t who will be cast as the next James Bond (even though we’ve heard before that it could be Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Jacob Elordi), but rather that there is currently no script yet. Yes, Steven Knight is writing it, but it’s reportedly “nowhere near ready.” And, even if it was, we probably wouldn’t get a film until 2028 or 2029. That’s a long time to wait – and actually the longest pause between films in the billion-dollar franchise.

But it’s a tricky script to crack. How do the filmmakers approach the character? He died in the last film. Do they just continue the story with a younger Bond? Do they reboot it completely? Do they just pretend that he didn’t die? Nobody seems to know the way forward.

Film historian James Chapman put it bluntly: “They have bought this incredibly lucrative franchise… and I’m just getting the impression that they don’t know what to do with it.”

That’s the real story here. Bond will be back. But nobody really knows when or how. For now, except to see Bond 26 many years from now.

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