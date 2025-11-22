November 2025 hit hard. Hollywood lost amazing talent who built the movies and shows you binge. Some got big send-offs. Others faded without enough love. Remember them. Talk about their work with friends. Rewatch a scene you adored. Keep their impact alive, because forgetting them feels wrong. Here is a list of 10 actors who died in November 2025.

Tatsuya Nakadai

Image Credit: Toho

Tatsuya Nakadai was selling goods before Masaki Kobayashi noticed his stare and gave him a role in The Human Condition. He appeared in over 160 films. Visit Tokyo’s Mumeijuku if you want to chase greatness. He died at 92 on November 8 2025.

Jonathan Pienaar

Image Credit: Facebook / Jonathan Pienaar

South African actor Jonathan Pienaar, aged 63, remembered for roles in Blood Diamond, Fried Barry, The Last Days of American Crime, Yizo Yizo, Binnelanders and Generations, has passed away from heart failure. His wife Rosana wrote: “Most beautiful man, unique soul…” Actor Spaces called him “a storyteller, a teacher, a legend.”

Quentin Willson

Image Credit: TMDB

The former Top Gear and Fifth Gear host who once joked that Jaguars were for “spivs, crooks and bookmakers,” died on November 8 from lung cancer. Jeremy Clarkson called Quentin Willson a “properly funny man”, and James May said, “great bloke.” He’ll be deeply missed by his co-stars.

Homayoun Ershadi

Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures

Homayoun Ershadi studied architecture in Venice before Abbas Kiarostami tapped his window and handed him a role in Taste of Cherry. Hollywood soon rang, and he became Baba in The Kite Runner, probably the biggest role of his career. Khalid Abdalla called him “a magnificent soul.” Cancer took the actor’s life at 78.

Elizabeth Franz

Image Credit: The WB

Elizabeth Franz leapt onto Broadway in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead in 1967 and later earned a Tony in 1999 as Linda Loman. You might’ve spotted her in Gilmore Girls or Grey’s Anatomy. She worked right up until her death on November 4 2025, at 84.

The Kessler Twins

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Kessler Twins escaped East Germany at 16 and landed at Paris’ Lido in 1955. Frank Sinatra chilled with them. Elvis wanted them for Viva Las Vegas. They hit Ed Sullivan, stood 5’10”, ruled stages, then wrapped things up at 89 as they chose to die together in Grünwald.

Diane Ladd

Image Credit: CBS

Diane Ladd earned an Oscar nod in 1974 as Flo in Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. She died at 89 on November 3 in Ojai. Actress Laura Dern, her daughter, called her “the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created.”

Betty Harford

Image Credit: Disney

Betty Harford was Gumby’s mom voice, Natalie Wood’s scheming sister in Inside Daisy Clover, and Mrs. Nottingham in over 41 The Paper Chase episodes. She also appeared as Mrs. Gunnerson in Dynasty. She died Nov. 2 in Santa Barbara at 97.

Spencer Lofranco

Image Credit: Phase 4 Films

Spencer Rocco Lofranco left Robert Land Academy for Hollywood with Jamesy Boy, Unbroken, and John Gotti Jr. at 25. He was just 33 years old when he died in British Columbia on November 18 2025. His brother wrote: “You changed people’s lives… RIP.” Stream his films, keep him loud.

Sally Kirkland

Image Credit: Legacy.com

Sally Kirkland bailed on fashion at a young age and dove into acting, even crashing Warhol’s Factory. Anna (1987) earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nod. She joked that it meant “I could finally afford dinner.” You saw her in JFK, too. She died on November 11 2025, in Palm Springs at 84.

