There was a time when Seth Rogen and James Franco seemed like the best of friends, appearing in multiple films together over the years, including Pineapple Express, The Interview, This Is the End, The Disaster Artist, Knocked Up, Funny People, Date Night, Sausage Party, and The Night Before. It’s really quite a long list, and it doesn’t even include their TV work together. But now, in a recent interview with The New York Times, Rogen hasn’t spoken to Franco “in a long time” and that he has “no plans” to work with him again. So, while Hollywood is finally giving Franco another chance after many years, Rogen doesn’t plan to do that anytime soon.

“Nothing has changed since the last time I talked about all this,” Rogen said in the interview. “I have not worked with him in a really long time, and I have no plans to.”

Franco walked the Cannes red carpet recently and confirmed he’s shot a major studio film, his first in nearly a decade. That film is John Rambo, a Rambo origin story/requel, where Franco plays the main villain opposite Noah Centineo, who plays the lead.

Franco’s career was derailed in 2018 after five women, including former acting students, accused him of sexually exploitative behaviour. In 2021, he settled a class-action lawsuit for $2.23 million while denying the allegations.

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

The fallen relationship between Rogen and Franco has made the news several times over the years. In 2024, Franco opened up about it publicly. “I haven’t talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over,” he told Variety. “And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me.”

Rogen, however, doesn’t seem interested in talking or repairing their friendship, at least not professionally.

But Rogen and Franco aren’t the only actors who couldn’t keep the peace off camera. Hollywood feuds are very real. Here’s a list of some of the most famous ones – actors who just couldn’t get along on and off film sets.

The Rock and Vin Diesel: The Fast & Furious Feud That Broke Up the Family

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto is famous for preaching family in the Fast & Furious franchise. But Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wasn’t always feeling it.

During the filming of Fast 8, The Rock called out unnamed “candy asses” on Instagram — and everybody knew exactly who he was talking about. The tension got so bad that the two reportedly didn’t film scenes together.

Johnson eventually skipped Fast 9 and moved on to the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff. Diesel later tried to guilt him back into the franchise. It didn’t work. Then it did. The two set aside their beef, and The Rock returned in Fast X.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron: Mad Max Required a Therapist on Set

Image Credit: Warner Bros

On screen, Mad Max: Fury Road was controlled chaos, but off screen, it was just chaos. Theron accused Hardy of unprofessionalism. Hardy thought she was cold and controlling. The set got so hostile that the studio brought in a therapist. For a film with flame-throwing guitars and sandstorms? Both eventually admitted that things between them got out of hand. But don’t expect to see them together in a film anytime soon.

Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf: The On-Set Fight That Got Physical

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Hardy clearly has a reputation. Just recently, there were rumors about his behavior on the Mobland set. That seems to have been handled, and there’s talk that he could return for another season.

But before that, on the set of Lawless, reports suggest that Hardy and LaBeouf actually came to blows. Hardy later joked that LaBeouf “knocked him out.” LaBeouf said the beef was genuine. Either way, they never shared a set again, which is probably best for everyone involved.

Bill Murray and Lucy Liu: He Said She Couldn’t Act. She Fired Back

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On the set of Charlie’s Angels, Murray allegedly told Liu, to her face, that she couldn’t act. She fired back. The feud went nuclear. Murray was replaced by Bernie Mac in the sequel. Liu later confirmed it happened and that she stood her ground.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: The Feud That Played Out in Court

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The most high-profile and legally complex falling out in this list, the Depp-Heard case played out in public with allegations from both sides. Whatever the truth, there is zero love lost between them. Unfortunately, both stars seem to have damaged their careers.

Harrison Ford and Sean Young: Blade Runner’s Love Scenes Were Called Hate Scenes

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Young was cast as the replicant love interest in Blade Runner, and the tension with Ford was apparently immediate. Cast and crew referred to their love scenes as “hate scenes.” Young later alleged that director Ridley Scott had made unwanted advances toward her and plotted the aggressive scenes as retaliation after she declined.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny: Nine Seasons of Faking It on The X-Files

Image Credit: Fox

Nine seasons of The X-Files, a reboot, and a near-decade of faking chemistry while reportedly struggling to be in the same room. The two clashed almost immediately when the show began, with reportedly similar temperaments making every interaction a spark waiting to catch. Both have since said they’re past it and have been seen together playfully joking about their past beef.

Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey: The Game of Thrones Co-Stars Who Never Shared a Scene

Image Credit: HBO

One of the worst-kept secrets in Game of Thrones history, Flynn and Headey dated before the show and allegedly broke up badly enough that their characters, Bronn and Cersei, never shared a single scene across eight seasons. Flynn has denied most of the claims and called Headey a “wonderful person and actress.” Headey has said nothing.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams: The Notebook’s Real-Life Romance Started as Pure Hatred

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

Gosling and McAdams, who played the couple from The Notebook and convinced the world that love is worth fighting for, couldn’t stand each other at first. Director Nick Cassavetes revealed that Gosling asked for McAdams to be removed and replaced with someone he could “actually work with.” They later reconciled, started dating, and became one of Hollywood’s most-cited real-life love stories.

Hollywood is a business built on pretending, and sometimes that includes pretending who your friends and family are. Most of the time, the audience will never know the difference. Sometimes, though, the cracks show. And sometimes, as Seth Rogen just reminded us, there’s nothing that can repair the damage of a broken friendship.