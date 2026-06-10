Twenty-five years after A Knight’s Tale, Shannyn Sossamon is busier than ever — with two new films arriving in 2026. The post-apocalyptic horror thriller Hallowarrior premieres at Tribeca this June before streaming on Shudder, while There There, an ambitious drama from the Polish Brothers, is also on the way. Not bad for someone most people think quietly faded from Hollywood.

While Ledger’s performance was easily one of the movie’s highlights, Shannyn Sossamon’s Lady Jocelyn gave A Knight’s Tale its timeless love story. She was the Adrian to Ledger’s Rocky – and fans immediately fell in love with her unique portrayal of a proper lady who also happens to enjoy jousting. Here’s what Shannyn Sossamon’s career looks like 25 years after A Knight’s Tale!

How Shannyn Sossamon Landed A Knight’s Tale as Her First Film

Image Credit: Sony Pictures / Columbia Pictures

A Knight’s Tale was the first taste of Hollywood magic for Sossamon. Before taking part in the film, she had appeared in a few Mr. Show sketches, but never in a feature film. Her chemistry with the lead, alongside her undeniably lovable performance, immediately turned her into a fan favorite.

Playing Jocelyn proved that Sossamon was an ace of quirky love interests. Her early roles mostly fit into that mold, with movies like 40 Days and 40 Nights and The Rules of Attraction cementing her reputation.

Why Shannyn Sossamon Quit Hollywood to Join a Band

In 2003, a couple of years after A Knight’s Tale, Sossamon and Ledger reunited in The Order – a poorly-received supernatural thriller that briefly derailed her career. Briefly after the film was released, Sossamon became pregnant and took a break from all things film-related.

At the same time, Sossamon was finding her new muse in music. She was the drummer and vocalist for the indie rock band Warpaint from 2004 to 2008. In 2006, she starred in Wristcutters: A Love Story, a surrealist dark comedy that launched her back into the mainstream and ended her hiatus for good.

How Shannyn Sossamon Became a Horror Icon After A Knight’s Tale

Sinister 2. Image Credit: Gramercy Pictures

Sossamon became deeply tied to the indie scene after her hiatus. Her nuanced roles in movies like Life is Hot in Cracktown contrast with her more mainstream gigs like One Missed Call. While the former flexed her acting chops, the latter would launch her forward into mainstream popularity.

The actress quickly became a fixture of the horror genre, appearing in a variety of spooky flicks throughout the late 2000s and the 2010s. Whether it was in low-budget features like 2007’s The Catacombs or high-profile mainstreamers like Sinister 2, Sossamon was a scream queen through and through.

She carried that distinction on TV as well, joining the cast of two supernatural thrillers with spooky elements in the mid-2010s: Wayward Pines and Sleepy Hollow.

What Shannyn Sossamon Is Working On 25 Years After A Knight’s Tale

2023 Backspot. Image Credit: XYZ Films

Sossamon keeps herself quite busy these days. Her musical influences helped her break into the world of producing music videos through the Maudegone Theater, her own production company. After starring in 2022’s Grimcutty and 2023’s Backspot, she arrives in 2026 with two new films ready to go.

Hallowarrior — in which Sossamon also serves as executive producer — is a post-apocalyptic horror thriller from debut director Ben Sottak. She plays Thalia, the leader of a raider gang who descends on the last girl on Earth on Halloween night. Acquired by Shudder, it premieres at the Tribeca Festival on June 10, 2026, before streaming later this fall.

There There is the long-awaited reunion of twin filmmaker duo the Polish Brothers (Twin Falls Idaho), their first collaboration in over a decade. Each brother independently wrote and directed one half of the film — without the other knowing — resulting in two storylines woven into one feature about twin brothers reuniting after 40 years apart. Sossamon stars alongside Gretchen Mol and Corbin Bernsen.

From an anachronistic medieval romance to the gritty edges of independent cinema, Shannyn Sossamon has spent the last quarter-century quietly building one of the most unpredictable portfolios in Hollywood. Twenty-five years after A Knight’s Tale, she is still working, still impossible to predict, and busier than ever; Jocelyn would be proud.