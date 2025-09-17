Jerad S. Marantz, the concept artist behind some of the most memorable DCEU designs, just dropped a look at an unreleased project featuring Batman and Bizarro Superman that makes you wonder what could have been.

Marantz reveals Batman and Bizarro designs for an unreleased game that seems inspired by the Snyderverse

Image Credit: Instagram / Jerad S Marantz

Marantz, who worked on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Shazam!, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, shared images of Batman and Bizarro on Instagram that were meant for a cancelled DC video game. The art gives fans a closer look at an alternate Snyderverse take on these characters.

Marantz worked on Zack Snyder’s DCEU projects

Image Credit: Instagram / Jerad S Marantz

Marantz earned the “Best Live-Action Feature Character” award from the Concept Art Awards for his work on Batman’s tactical suit in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He also collaborated with Snyder on Sucker Punch, so he’s no stranger to the dark worlds the filmmaker created for Warner Bros.’ cinematic universe.

The Batman design seems inspired by Ben Affleck’s older character

Image Credit: Instagram / Jerad S Marantz

On Instagram, Marantz posted his Batman design, describing it as “a much older Batman and the suit was really holding this beaten and broken hero together. Batman is still my absolute favorite superhero. I could work on this guy forever.” The suit itself is dark, metallic, with red eyes and sharp touches that nod to both the armored Justice League Batman and the Arkham game series. There’s even a hint of Batman Beyond in the red accents. You can almost see Ben Affleck’s Batman stepping into this suit.

Fans notice that the art has that classic Snyder feel

Image Credit: Instagram / Jerad S Marantz

Marantz’s Bizarro design carries the same weight, though with a simpler approach. “I really wanted to keep him simple. My favorite Bizarros over the years have been Alex Ross’s take and the Superman Animated Series. I think I got a little bit of both of them in there,” Marantz shared.

“Seeing a lot of Batfleck inspiration here. Very cool,” wrote one user on Instagram. “They were going to make another game and cancelled it?!? What were they thinking? This looks great,” commented another.

The Bizarro Superman looks particularly cool

Image Credit: Instagram / Jerad S Marantz

Marantz’s Bizarro is unsettling, half-dead, with sunken features, grey skin, and short black hair. So, yes, a version of Superman that would have fit snugly into the Snyderverse. You could easily see this as a monstrous version of Henry Cavill’s Superman. It’s even tempting to think about how this Bizarro could have worked in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice instead of the version of Doomsday we got.

Was the concept art going to be for a DCEU video game?

Image Credit: Instagram / Jerad S Marantz

It’s easy to see how this Batman and Bizarro could have worked in the same universe. While Marantz didn’t confirm if they were from the same game, the designs complement each other in ways fans can’t ignore. The dark tones, the brooding energy, the sense that these characters are part of a bigger, interconnected universe. It’s all there really.

But looking at these designs raises a bigger question: why did this project never see the light of day?

Why the game was probably cancelled

Image Credit: Instagram / Jerad S Marantz

Before James Gunn took over as DC Studios co-CEO in 2022, Snyder’s universe had dominated the big screen for nearly a decade. But the shift in leadership left projects like this one on the cutting room floor. With Gunn now exploring new directions, there’s a slim chance we could see some elements realized in live-action, though nothing has been confirmed.

For DCEU fans, these concept images are a reminder of what Snyder’s vision could have included. Imagine an open-world game where you control this older, battle-worn Batman while Bizarro and other DC characters roam around. Basically, a playable Snyderverse for fans to explore.

A DCEU Snyderverse game would be amazing

Image Credit: Instagram / Jerad S Marantz

For now, we only have these glimpses from Marantz, and the designs are enough to keep fans debating, imagining, and wishing the project had survived.

If you’ve ever wanted to see a darker, more twisted take on Superman and Batman outside the films, Marantz’s artwork is as close as you’re going to get. Well, at least until someone finally decides to greenlight a game or movie that captures this side of the Snyderverse.

