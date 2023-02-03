Dragon Ball Super saw some of the world’s most prominent anime characters return after over a decade. And with it came some new faces that fans had not seen before, with higher stakes. The Tournament of Power introduced some of the most powerful characters in the Dragon Ball universe. Not only that, but it breathed new life into old characters who appeared in their strongest form. And while there were many characters with extremely high-power levels, fans are curious as to whom the strongest fighters were in the anime series. So, that leaves the question: Who is the strongest in Dragon Ball Super?

RELATED: Dragon Ball Z Characters: 40 Awesome Facts

Disclaimer: This list excludes the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) film.

Without further ado, here are the ten strongest characters in the Dragon Ball Super universe.

10. Android 17

As the final warrior left in the Tournament of Power, he managed to win the competition for Universe 6. Not only was this due to his intelligent strategy skills, but also his increased power level upon his return to the series. He has reached a point where he has slightly surpassed Super Saiyan Blue.

9. Top

As the leader of Pride Troopers from Universe 11, he may not be as strong as Jiren but does come in at a close second. This is because of his hakai ability, which basically allows him to destroy anything in a manner similar to Beerus. Although his powers are not fully developed, he is being groomed to become a God of Destruction.

8. Frieza

If Frieza had trained more, he would be much higher on this list. However, the fact that he made it into the list speaks volumes about his strength. His Golden form, which he achieved after just three months of training, is basically on par with Super Saiyan Blue. The only reason he lost to Goku and Vegeta was due to him being too hasty to use his newfound powers and not honing his abilities.

RELATED: Who Is Stronger Than Goku?

7. Goku

Goku has repeatedly proved that he is Earth’s mightiest hero in the series. He has managed to unlock two new forms within Dragon Ball Super’s runtime, and that is besides the Ultra Instinct technique. The latter earns him his spot on the list of strongest characters for the series. Even gods within the series struggle to perfect the UI technique.

6. Vegeta

At the end of Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta is stronger than Goku due to his Super Saiyan Blue Evolved form. Although he cannot unlock Ultra Instinct, he still manages to unlock a form that allows him to surpass Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue form. During the Tournament of Power, he easily cuts through Top’s hakai blast using his Super Saiyan Blue Evolved form. His ability to resist hakai is a testament to his overall power levels.

RELATED: Who Is the Fastest Anime Character?

5. Broly

Broly has earned his spot in the top five due to his endless energy bank. Simply put: the more he fights, the stronger he gets. In fact, the only way Goku and Vegeta could beat him was by fusing. Luckily for Broly, Cheelai wished him back to Vampa. Having been born a prodigy, he proved himself to be a threat to King Vegeta and his son, Prince Vegeta. And this is while he was still a baby. In addition, he has a rare Saiyan gene that allows him to transform into the Legendary Super Saiyan. His only weakness is the fact that he is mentally unstable, which could lead to his downfall. This could be attributed to his father raising him as a weapon in Paragus’ quest for revenge.

4. Jiren

As someone who vowed never to lose again following the trauma he suffered as a child, he does an outstanding job in the Tournament of Power. He was unmatched in the tournament, with Universe 6 having to go to extremes to get him out of the competition. Even though he technically was defeated, no one could go head-to-head with him and reign victorious.

3. Beerus

As a God of Destruction, it only makes sense that he would be this high up on the list. Unlike Top, he has mastered his hakai ability, proving him to be one of the strongest characters in the show. Besides this, not many other characters are stronger than him outside of his trainer and guardian, Whis. And although other Gods of Destruction can be found throughout the twelve universes in Dragon Ball, Beerus has proved himself to be the strongest.

He also has unlocked the Ultra Instinct technique, and even though he has not mastered Autonomous UI, it is still quite impressive. On top of that, he is over 200 million years old and has been training for all that time. And if you compare how strong Goku became after training in the hyperbolic time chamber for four years, imagine the level Beerus has reached after that long.

2. Whis

With God-like abilities, Whis easily takes the number two spot. He proves to be incredibly strong with his Autonomous Ultra Instinct making him invincible. Even though fans have seen him up against Goku and Vegeta, he barely broke a sweat. This means that there is no way of gauging just how strong he is. Having trained Beerus as his Guardian, he far surpasses him in terms of power. This is further proven when he knocks Beerus out in one chop following the Destroyer eating wasabi and disintegrating planets.

In addition to this, he can rewind time and resurrect the dead. This is seen when Frieza blows up Earth, and Whis rewinds the chaos. Furthermore, he can create objects out of thin air and transport people to different dimensions using his staff. This is an impressive array of abilities for someone who is only an angel.

1. Grand Zeno

He is not a fighter, but he is basically God in the Dragon Ball universe. Again, he is another character where their exact power level is yet to be revealed and will likely never be revealed. However, if he can destroy and create planets at will, then he is much stronger than any other of the characters in this list. As the Omni King of the series, he possesses unparalleled power, which makes up for his lack of combat abilities. However, considering his divine status, he would likely never need to fight.

RELATED: Who Is The Smartest Anime Character Of All Time?

Who do you think is the strongest Dragon Ball Super character?