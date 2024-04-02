Ranking The Most Powerful Marvel Characters Of All Time

Norrin Radd was infused with the Power Cosmic by his lord and master, Galactus - granting him strength, endurance, heightened senses and the ability to absorb and manipulate the universe's radiant energy.
While most fans won't instantly recognise Mad Jim Jaspers, this Marvel Character has appeared in over 109 issues and is considered by many as a huge threat in the Marvel Universe.
It should be no surprise that Carol Danvers is undeniably among the pantheon of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe, possessing a stellar fusion of Kree and human genetics that give her amazing power.
As the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, Skaar possesses incredible strength, surpassing even his father's in some realities.