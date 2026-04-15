Good news for fans of Zack Cregger movies (like Barbarian and Weapons). Warner Bros. has set 2028 release dates for two of his upcoming projects: a sci-fi flick titled The Flood and the long-awaited spin-off to Weapons, Gladys. But while Cregger is set to pen and produce both films, he’s only directing one of the two.

Gladys, which is set to release in movie theaters on September 8, 2028, will continue the story of Aunt Gladys, the character played by Amy Madigan. Said to be a prequel, the film will follow her origins and continue to explore the weird world created in Weapons. Except, there’s one big problem here. Zack Cregger won’t be returning to direct the sequel/prequel.

Instead, according to THR, he’ll be co-writing with Zach Shields (Godzilla vs. Kong), who many believe could be taking over directing, too. Warner Bros. hasn’t announced his replacement yet. So nothing is official.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Cregger’s focus seems to be on The Flood, set for August 11, 2028. He’ll direct the sci-fi film that follows a deep-space crew aboard the Spiritus Mundi that picks up a signal from a distant planet. The plot line sounds a lot like Alien, but there won’t be any xenomorphs here. Instead, the story will focus on time and reality-bending when the crew come into contact with an alien artifact.

It’s been an interesting journey getting The Flood off the ground. Cregger initially took the film to Netflix, but negotiations stalled after he pushed for a theatrical release prior to the film ending up streaming. It seems Warner Bros. and New Line are willing to fulfil his requirements. As they should, given that Weapons pulled in over $270 million worldwide and got Amy Madigan an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Of course, before the Warner Bros. releases, Cregger’s next project will be a Resident Evil reboot that arrives in September 2026. He’s gotten full creative control from Sony for RE, so it’ll be interesting to see how that turns out.

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