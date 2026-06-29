Two developments have brought the question of a Warcraft TV series back into sharp focus. In February 2026, Blizzard released All That Is Sacred — an animated short for the upcoming World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion centred on Blood Elf paladin Liadrin. The animation quality was striking enough that fans immediately flooded social media demanding it become a full series. Then there’s this: reliable gaming journalist Jez Corden revealed on the Xbox Two podcast that Netflix is reportedly working on a series adaptation of a Blizzard franchise — he wouldn’t name the title, but pointed to BlizzCon 2026 in September as the likely announcement window. Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch are all candidates. With the Blizzard-Netflix relationship apparently repaired after a 2020 lawsuit derailed earlier talks, a Warcraft TV series has never been closer to reality.

While it wasn’t exactly what fans were hoping for, some are still curious about the story and hope to see some answer in a future film. And while there are still some who hope that Travis Fimmel’s Warcraft 2 movie might still do battle, we would prefer a Warcraft TV Series.

Plans For Warcraft Movie Sequels Going Nowhere

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While film sequels might have once been likely with the response that the first film was getting, that soon began to dwindle. Then, in 2020, director Duncan Jones tweeted about what his plans for the franchise would have been and went into detail about the plot of the second and third films.

He spoke about how the second film would have followed “Go’el/Thrall as a young orc slave in Blackmoore’s gladiator camp. Here he meets and befriends a Tauren who tells him of another land to the west where his people come from, & where he might find allies & maybe a new home….”

The third film would have continued with “the gathering horde army and freeing orcs around the Eastern kingdom before a dangerous trip across the sea to Kalimdor, & the founding of the 1st Azerothian city of Orgrimmar.”

He said that the trilogy would basically fulfil “Durotan’s promise to give his people a new home.”

Unfortunately, with the resounding silence from the gaming studio, Blizzard, and the many lawsuits the company is facing, fans aren’t expecting to see the sequels anytime soon.

Continuing As A Warcraft TV Series

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One of the big problems with turning a video game into a movie is that games spend hours walking players through their world and letting them learn the lore for themselves through missions, stories from characters or random notes they find. Movies have two hours to give their audiences a whole lot of information so that the story makes sense.

Fortunately for fans, gaming studios have realised that using a TV series format for their adaptations works way better for them in the long run. This allows them to give the slow introduction typical for video games before working their audiences through the lore of the story.

As Reddit user Murdash put it: “The Arcane series has made me realise how absolutely criminal it is that we don’t have any good long-form content of the Warcraft universe.” Arcane is the clearest proof of concept — Riot’s animated series spent six episodes establishing Piltover and Zaun before its first major battle landed. A film couldn’t do that. Warcraft’s lore is deeper and more sprawling than League of Legends’; the format fits even better.

Is Netflix Making A Warcraft Series?

Image Credit: @VladHarabagiu

Back in 2023, rumours started flying around the internet that Netflix was going to be picking up the World of Warcraft banner in the form of an original series on their streaming platform dubbed Warcraft Chronicles. Fans were delighted at the thought of a series coming to Netflix sometime in 2024 that could possibly do justice to the incredible game and lore wrapped up in the franchise.

Having first hit the world with its incredible potential in 2004, two decades later would have been the perfect time to bring a gorgeous new series to life. From the image that was “leaked”, it looked like Netflix was planning to release an animated series on par with other video-game-to-series adaptations that they have made in recent years. The gorgeous image was reminiscent of Netflix’s Castlevania animation, which is also based on the hit video game franchise of the same name.

With Castlevania and Arcane already under their belt and how well they performed on the platform, why wouldn’t fans be over the moon about a World of Warcraft animated series coming to Netflix?

The problem? The leak was fake. Within days, the leak was debunked thanks to the keen eyes of fans on Twitter (X), who pointed out that the art in question actually belonged to @VladHarabagiu, an amazingly talented artist who is a self-proclaimed “Warcraft fanboy”, who had made fanart for his beloved game. While you can easily see why his art might have been chosen for the fake leak, it is so gorgeous that it is on par with the level of art in Netflix’s Castlevania series; the artist humbly responded that they were flattered and not offended that his work was used for this fake leak.

Once the news broke that fans had been duped, one Reddit user pointed out that it was hard to believe that Netflix would bring out a series named Warcraft Chronicles as the name too closely resembles the official book set released by Blizzard, detailing the history and lore in World of Warcraft: Chronicles Volumes 1 through 3.

Is There Still Hope For A Warcraft TV Series?

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The short answer is that right now, it doesn’t look like any Warcraft movie sequel or TV series is in production, but there is always hope. Looking back at the success of Netflix’s Arcane and Castlevania, which even went on to have four seasons and a sequel series, Castlevania Nocturne, video game series adaptations are on the rise.

Outside of Netflix, other streaming platforms have also started cottoning on to the phenomenon of video game adaptations, bringing in new viewers from the expansive world of gaming. Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series proved that gaming adaptations on streaming platforms are a genuine phenomenon — not a gamble.

With BlizzCon 2026 arriving in September — and Jez Corden’s Netflix rumour pointing directly at it — the wait may finally be over. We’ll know soon enough.