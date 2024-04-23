In 2023, the anime scene flourished with a plethora of exceptional TV series and films. Below, discover the definitive list of the top 20 best anime from that remarkable year.

1. Blade of the Guardians

Created by Xu Xianzhe, Blade of the Guardians (released on June 1, 2023, by Tencent Penguin Pictures) distinguishes itself not just with captivating combat but as a perfect marriage of martial skill and Chinese mythology. Offering both visual and intellectual delight, it’s a ranking of kings in the realm of storytelling. Ask anyone who loves anime, and they’ll tell you that this is one of the best anime shows of 2023.

The official synopsis for Blade of the Guardians (also known as Biao Ren or Hyoujin: Blades of the Guardians) reads:

Dao Ma walks in the desert of the Western regions. On the way, he takes on a guarding task with a destination in Chang’an. The task seems simple at first, but it is a road full of danger. A journey affecting the fate of the world begins.

2. Trigun Stampede

Claiming its place on this elite list is Trigun Stampede, which stars Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash the Stampede, Sakura Ando as Meryl Stryfe, and Kenji Matsuda as Roberto de Niro. This new season skillfully balances between honouring its classic anime adaptation and embracing the avant-garde. It’s not just a nod to its original series; it’s a reinvention for a new generation. Fortunately for fans, Crunchyroll gave this revival the global release it deserves.

Created by Yasuhiro Nightow, Trigun Stampede‘s official plot reads:

Follow gunman Vash the Stampede as he struggles to maintain his pacifist ways while avoiding the immense bounty on his head.

3. Heavenly Delusion

A boy grows up behind the safe walls of an apocalyptic Japan full of monsters. Tokyo flourishes as a paradise, while outside the walls of hell dangers lurk. However, a small group searches for heaven.ide the walls of hell dangers lurk. However, a small group searches for heaven.

Heavenly Delusion is an intricate maze of metaphysical puzzles paired with stunning aesthetics. The anime series is a treasure chest of courage for those devoted to mood-driven narratives. It deserves its place on this list of the best anime TV series of 2023.

4. Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

A squad of prisoners and their guards are sent to investigate a mysterious island. They get stranded there and must rely on each other to survive the island’s mysterious and monstrous residents.

Yuji Kaku’s Hell’s Paradise revolutionizes character designs and dynamics, serving face-offs that are both mentally and physically engaging. If you’re looking for A-grade storytelling and amazing action sequences, this is the anime to watch in 2023. Plus, it’s pretty easy to pick up, too.

5. Dr. Stone: New World

Expanding the story, the upcoming season of Dr. Stone (released in April 2023) infuses the plot with scientific adventures that are as intellectually enriching as they are visually captivating. It holds much attention without betraying its source material.

In this new season, Senku Ishigami will continue to brave the new world, leading what he calls the “Kingdom of Science.” Dr. Stone: New World continues to infuse the story with a healthy dose of both science and magic to create an anime concoction that’ is as unique as it is enthralling to watch.

Awakened into a world where humanity has been petrified, scientific genius Senku and his brawny friend Taiju use their skills to rebuild civilization.

6. Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village Arc

The new anime season of Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer deftly manoeuvres within its existing framework. Remaining a visual spectacle, Tanjiro and Nezuko’s return to action captures the perfect balance between blockbuster thrills and finely tuned-storytelling. This season also gives more prominence to Mitsuri Kanroji, a rather adept swordswoman who wields the Love Hashira. Considering the mark it has left on the genre, it’s no surprise that Demon Slayer remains one of the top 10 anime series in 2023. In fact, we’ll go as far as to say this is the best Demon Slayer season ever.

A synopsis (if you really need one):

All the Upper Rank Demons assemble at the Infinity Castle after Upper Six Demons’ defeat.

7. Bungo Stray Dogs 4

This fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs, a fan favourite in Japan, elevates its narrative into a mesmerizing blend of action and emotional depth. Everything has been upped in season 4: more character development, more story, and more action. In fact, this season consistently surprises and delights. Don’t sleep on this amazing show.

The fourth season of the Bungo Stray Dogs anime television series is produced by Bones, directed by Takuya Igarashi and written by Yōji Enokido.

8. Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko emerges as a deep dive into the complex world of showbiz. It’s the Blue Lock of entertainment narratives, touching upon the industry’s missing pieces with captivating storytelling.

9. Attack on Titan

Concluding its monumental journey, Attack on Titan stands as a colossus in the anime community. Its final season serves as an adrenaline-packed exploration into the collective human psyche, topped with unparalleled action sequences. Can there be a top 10 anime series of the 2023 list without Attack on Titan mentioned?

One thing is for sure: the final chapters of this iconic saga will forever mark the course of anime history. What began as a rather straightforward story takes a turn for the weird this season as more and more backstory about the Titans and their origins is revealed.

10. Vinland Saga Season 2

Though details are scant, the promise of its previous season and its light novel origins suggest that the second season of Vinland Saga will be a masterstroke in storytelling and visual craft. In this season, Thorfinn learns about the consequences of his actions and how violence ultimately breeds even crueller violence.

11. Pluto

Netflix is no stranger to original anime productions, but it’s safe to say they knocked it out of the park with Pluto. This unique take on the Astro Boy series following a robot detective serves as a homage and a re-imagination of the classic manga created by Osamu Tezuka. Instead of the classic Astro innocence, however, Pluto revels in a much darker tone, bringing a new look to the whole “The Greatest Robot on Earth” saga.

12. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

A surprise hit of the season, Frieren infuses the anime sphere with a renewed love for fantasy adventures. The series stars the titular Frieren, an elf mage with complex feelings for her departed companion who travels the world for a chance to see him once more. Touching and exciting in equal measure, Frieren has taken the anime world by storm with its cute and complex characters.

13. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

The next chapter in the celebrated Gundam saga features a rarity for the series: a female protagonist. The series presents new mech designs with more aerodynamic looks than before, especially in its flagship Gundam Aerial. For fans of political intrigue and giant robots, The Witch From Mercury will not disappoint.

14. Spy x Family Season 2

The new chapter in the lives of this unconventional family comes to Crunchyroll and Hulu this 2023. Last year, anime fans immediately fell in love with Anya and her strange parents, Yor and Loid. Now a well-established media franchise, Spy × Family prepares to launch its second season in October of this year, and will likely extend its run into early 2024.

15. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Ichigo Kurosaki is back for more ghosthunting action in this continuation of the legendary anime Bleach. Thousand-Year Blood War closes many of the narrative threads left open by Bleach‘s original finale while also creating new and completely badass moments that highlight the capabilities of the members of the Soul Society.

16. Zom 100

A lighthearted take on the whole “zombie apocalypse” affair, Zom 100 follows a young man who finds a renewed sense of freedom at the end of the world. After being exploited in a horrible company, Akira Tendo finds that the zombies are his way to escape into a world of possibilities.

Before anything, however, Akira creates a list of “100 Things I Want to do Before I Become a Zombie.” Along the way, he’ll meet partners who share his unique worldview and discover the natural beauty of Japan—all while running from the zombie infestation, of course.

The anime features gorgeous animation work by Bug Films, who splashed this undead saga with a dash of colour and tons of personality. While fans wonder if there will ever be a second season—considering the studio’s economic woes—the first season alone is one of the best slice-of-life anime you’ll ever find.

17. Tokyo Revengers

A bonafide anime titan, Tokyo Revengers fans received a nice surprise this 2023. Not one but two seasons of Takemichi and his gang aired this year. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 aired early, beginning in January of this year, while Season 3 is still airing.

The story follows Takemichi, who, after being sent to the past in strange circumstances, begins to manipulate past events to avoid a future tragedy. Along the way, he makes new friends (and enemies) as he gets a chance to have the youth he never truly had.

18. Goblin Slayer Season 2

Based on the ultra-violent light novel series, Goblin Slayer follows a man with a singular mission: kill goblins. Regarded as the lowliest of creatures, most adventurers shun goblins, but not the Goblin Slayer. He lives for killing the pesky creatures. The series’ second season came in later this year, in October,

Season 2 also features a new studio in charge of the animation. Liden Films, which works on the Tokyo Revengers anime, will take over from White Fox, a much smaller studio. Still, with a show as dynamic as Goblin Slayer, you really need those action poses to shine, especially since the Goblin Slayer’s design is one of the coolest in the fantasy anime genre.

19. The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

This Isekai series follows a boy who wishes to be a “mastermind,” a person controlling the events of the world from the shadows. As usually happens in Isekai anime, however, his aspirations are cut short by a truck.

Now, reborn in a fantasy world, Cid Kagenou finally has free reign to live his wildest dreams. Adapted from a popular light novel series, Season 2 of Eminence in Shadow began its run in October of this year, with an exclusive global release courtesy of HIDIVE.

20. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

We saved what could very well be the best for last, as Jujutsu Kaisen has surprised and enamoured its fans with an explosive second season. Adapting the Hidden Inventory and Shibuya Incident arcs, Season 2 delivers some of the most impactful moments in the whole series.

Featuring some of the most dynamic fight animations we’ve ever seen in a shonen anime (courtesy of MAPPA), Season 2 will give us a glimpse into Satoru Gojo’s past and show Itadori finally harnessing his hand-to-hand power in all its might against the devious Mahito.

2023 is proving to be a pivotal year for anime. Whether you’re into peaceful life scenarios, love stories, or post-apocalyptic worlds, this year’s roster offers a mosaic of amazing animated series that could end up on ‘best anime’ lists. Prepare to update your watchlists with these new shows as their release dates approach, and don’t forget to check out Adult Swim and Shonen Jump for even more options. Happy watching!

Tell us, what is your top 10 anime series of 2023? Also, check out this link for a comprehensive roundup of our top 30 anime series ever.