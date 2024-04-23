From the main protagonist to the villains, each strong anime character adds a layer of emotional complexity that gets fans talking. In recent years, we’ve seen some of the best anime characters thanks to great stories, artwork, and how they connect with pop culture.

20. Reigen Arataka (Mob Psycho 100)

Who is he? Reigen Arataka from Mob Psycho 100 may be known for his charismatic and manipulative personality, but he is also a complex character who challenges traditional notions of heroism. He may not be a superhuman with magical powers, but in a world where psychic individuals can manipulate entire cities, Reigen stands tall. Lacking any superhuman strength, he’s a prime example of a character enriched by hard work and street wisdom.

What we like about him: Reigen, the main character’s mentor, has become popular with fans everywhere because of his wise guidance and encouragement. With his witty dialogue and unexpected moments of vulnerability, Reigen has solidified his place as one of the greatest anime characters of all time.

19. Izuku Midoriya, a.k.a. Deku (My Hero Academia)

Who is he? A high school student and fledgling hero in a world saturated with superpowers, Deku is the epitome of the good guy. He inherited All Might’s lofty ideals and has become the main protagonist, embodying them amidst modern complexities. He is a strong character that shows the importance of character development in an entire series.

What we like about him: Despite being bullied and underestimated for not having a superpower, Deku remains determined and perseveres to prove himself worthy of becoming a hero. His growth from a timid and self-doubting individual to a confident and strategic fighter is inspiring, making him a beloved character among fans of My Hero Academia. However, his ability to empathise with others and his unwavering sense of justice truly sets him apart. Deku’s compassion and willingness to help those in need, even at significant personal risk, make him a true hero in every sense of the word.

18. Kaiji Itō (Kaiji Manga and Anime Series)

Who is he? Kaiji, the ultimate underdog and a great character, has long faced unfortunate life choices, gambling, and debt. He manoeuvres through moral and existential dilemmas using nothing but his wit.

What we like about him: His character is a testament to the human spirit’s tenacity in the face of overwhelming adversity. This theme has struck a chord with anime obsessives worldwide. However, what is most endearing about Kaiji is that he is human. He is a relatable character who experiences fear, doubt, and vulnerability just like any ordinary person. Despite his flaws, Kaiji’s determination to overcome his challenges resonates with viewers and earns him a spot on our list of the greatest anime characters of all time.

17. Edward Newgate, a.k.a. Whitebeard (One Piece)

Who is he? Edward Newgate, in the twilight of his years, is a stalwart figure in a world on the brink of chaos. A skilled fighter and a strong moral compass, he remains unyielding even when facing death.

What we like about him: Branded as the ‘Strongest Man in the World’, Newgate, better known as ‘Whitebeard’, inspires the ruthless world of One Piece. His fatherly love for his crew and unwavering resolve to protect them set him apart from many. With a captivating storyline and an extraordinary character metamorphosis, he is arguably one of the most compelling characters in anime history.

16. Megumin (Konosuba)

Who is he? Megumin is an interesting dichotomy: the best and worst spellcaster you could wish for. Her magical powers swing from formidable to adorably ineffective, making her a favourite character among fans.

What we like about him: Her seemingly frail façade hides a fierce resilience and strength of character, which resonates as reassuring and empowering. Furthermore, her interactions with other characters are deeply humorous, adding a spot of sunshine and laughter amidst the dangerous and tumultuous circumstances surrounding her.

Despite her explosive magic being limited to only one spell per day, Megumin’s unwavering dedication and passion for her craft make her a force to be reckoned with. Whether you’re new to anime or have been a long-time fan, Megumin offers a truly splendid and fascinating character worth following. She is definitely a worthy candidate for any list of the greatest anime characters of all time.

15. Josuke Higashikata (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Who is he? Josuke is a high school student and a complex character who melds humility and heroism. His unique Stand ability oscillates between life and death, extending the legacy of his iconic predecessors.

What we like about him: It’s impossible not to marvel at Josuke’s magnetic charm. His vibrant personality, masterful control over the ‘Crazy Diamond’ stand, and unwavering devotion to his friends and family can easily stir anyone’s admiration. The versatility of his abilities is awe-inspiring, with his remarkable power to mend anything—or anyone—he touches. This reflects not only his formidable strength but also his profound compassion. Even more intriguing is how his character shatters the conventual heroic archetype, offering unique depth that sets him apart. And let’s not forget his signature style – that flamboyantly fabulous pompadour hairstyle that’s become synonymous with his character!

14. Satsuki Kiryuin (Kill la Kill)

Who is she? Satsuki is one of the strongest female protagonists in anime. She’s a complex character whose calm demeanour masks raw power and indomitable will.

What we like about her: Gifted with a strategic mind and unshakeable courage, Satsuki effortlessly garners admiration from friends and foes alike. However, despite her impressive strength and leadership skills, Satsuki also possesses a vulnerable side that adds depth to her character. This vulnerability stems from her complicated past and the burden of her family’s expectations, making her a relatable and multi-dimensional deuteragonist.

13. Koyomi Araragi (Monogatari Series)

Who is he? A strong character in his own right, Araragi breaks the harem lead mould.

What we like about him: As a vampiric antihero, Araragi explores emotional complexities while treading moral grey areas. His struggles with his own identity and the consequences of his actions make him a compelling and flawed protagonist. Despite his supernatural abilities, he grapples with feelings of guilt and self-doubt, showcasing a relatable side that adds depth to his character.

12. Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Who is he? Levi is the product of human despair and terror brought by the Titans. A skilled fighter, his tactical brilliance makes him one of the strongest anime characters in a world filled with formidable enemies.

What we like about him: Levi’s stoic character and undivided commitment to his cause have resonated with fans, earning him a coveted spot on this list of the greatest anime characters of all time. His gallantry and unwavering belief, even when pitted against insurmountable odds, exemplify the indomitable strength of the human spirit, a theme that often underpins anime storylines. He may be cold, vulgar and ruthless at times, but these qualities only serve to enhance his character and make him all the more captivating to watch. His relentless pursuit of justice and desire to protect those he cares about make him a true hero in the eyes of many anime fans.

11. Haruhi Suzumiya (Haruhi Suzumiya Novel Series)

Who is she? Unbeknownst to her, Haruhi controls the fate of the universe. A high school student with an intricate blend of brashness and vulnerability, she’s one of the most famous anime characters, capturing the essence of teenage angst with cosmic gravity.

What we like about her: As a character, Haruhi is a stark embodiment of dynamism and complexity, stirring up intrigue with her paradoxical blend of teen angst and cosmic importance. Her unknowing power to shape reality attracts the attention of various supernatural beings, leading to a series of extraordinary adventures that blur the lines between ordinary life and the extraordinary. Haruhi’s unpredictable nature and her ability to bring excitement and chaos wherever she goes make her a captivating character in the anime world.

10. Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Who is he? If there’s a name that resonates in the world of anime, it’s Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist. Edward, burdened by guilt and motivated by his younger brother’s well-being, embarks on a relentless quest for the Philosopher’s Stone.

What we like about him: His journey, a prime example of character development, mirrors timeless tales of sacrifice and redemption. As Edward ventures deeper and encounters the brutal realities of existence, he evolves both emotionally and mentally. His intricate character arc, marked by personal torment, resilience, and determination, certainly warrants a top spot on any list of greatest anime characters of all time.

9. Artoria Pendragon (Fate Series)

Who is she? Artoria is the main antagonist in the expansive Fate universe, a revered wielder of Excalibur.

What we like about her: Her complex relationships and quests have made her one of the most popular anime characters of all time. Her stoic demeanour and unwavering sense of duty add depth to her character as she navigates the complexities of leadership and the sacrifices that come with it. Artoria’s journey is a captivating exploration of honour, loyalty, and the burdens of power, making her a beloved figure in the anime community.

As with most beloved characters, she is flawed and imperfect. However, this only makes her more relatable and human. Despite her strength and legendary status, Artoria struggles with her own insecurities and doubts, making her a multi-dimensional character that viewers can connect with on a deeper level.

8. Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Who is he? Ichigo transitioned from a schoolyard brawler to a celestial Shinigami, becoming one of the strongest fighters in the anime world.

What we like about him: His enduring popularity endures despite the series’ controversial conclusion. He makes it to our revered list of top anime characters because of his intriguing blend of everyday maturity and supernatural prowess. Ichigo’s journey symbolises the struggles and personal growth we all encounter, creating a more relatable and engaging character. It’s not just his physical strength that demonstrates his growth. Ichigo’s emotional development shows him learning to bear the enormous responsibility of safeguarding both the mortal and spiritual realms. His steadiness and unyielding sense of justice make him a compelling and inspiring hero for many.

7. Saitama (One Punch Man)

Who is he? Among the myriad of powerful anime characters, Saitama from One Punch Man stands out extraordinarily. In a world of superheroes, Saitama’s single-punch power provides a unique twist.

What we like about him: His character is a compelling commentary on the genre, turning monotony into an art form. His unconventional heroism and phenomenal strength pose fascinating questions about the ramifications of power, making for a viewing experience that’s thought-provoking and entertaining. Saitama’s deadpan personality and carefree attitude to his imposing strength make him a delightfully refreshing and amusing protagonist. Couple that with his ability to topple any adversary with a single punch, and you have a wildly unpredictable and captivating storyline.

6. Kakashi Hatake (Naruto Series)

Who is he? Kakashi is one of the best characters in the Naruto manga series, serving as both a skilled fighter and a mentor.

What we like about him: His emotional depth adds layers to his character, and his duel with Obito remains memorable. Kakashi’s calm and collected demeanour and sharp intellect make him a captivating character to follow. Throughout the series, his past struggles and personal growth make his journey relatable and inspiring to viewers. Additionally, his unique Sharingan eye and versatile ninjutsu techniques make every battle he participates in thrilling and visually stunning.

5. Rintaro Okabe (Steins;Gate)

Who is he? Okabe is the main character whose blend of ingenuity and vulnerability has captured the hearts of anime fans.

What we like about him: His time-travel antics, executed through a microwave and a text, provide some of the series’ best moments. Okabe’s eccentric personality and witty dialogue make him a standout character, and his determination to save his friends from a dystopian future adds emotional weight to the story. His transformation throughout the series, from a self-proclaimed mad scientist to a selfless hero, is truly captivating.

4. Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

Who is he? It’s rare to find an anime character as well-rounded and unanimously adored as Gintoki Sakata. Gintoki shatters conventional characterisation, earning a spot as one of the best anime characters of all time.

What we like about him: His complex nature and the series’ humour make him unforgettable. Yes, he may be lazy and sometimes a bit of a slacker, but underneath it all, Gintoki possesses an unwavering sense of justice and loyalty. He consistently tries to do his best and protect those he cares about, even if it means putting himself in danger. Gintoki’s ability to balance his carefree personality with his determination to do what’s right is what truly sets him apart and makes him a captivating protagonist. His flaws and vulnerabilities only serve to make him more relatable and endearing to viewers, creating a deep connection that keeps them invested in his journey throughout the series.

3. L Lawliet (Death Note)

Who is he? L is an enigmatic detective and main antagonist, iconic for his unorthodox methods. His psychological battle with Light Yagami remains a defining moment in anime history.

What we like about him: His eccentric behaviours, such as sitting in odd positions and favouring sweets, amplify his already mystifying character. But his unstinting resolve and preternatural intelligence make watching him an enticing experience. L’s unwavering pursuit of justice, even at the expense of his own life, marks him as a character that isn’t easily forgotten. He most certainly deserves to be on any list of the greatest anime characters of all time.

2. Homura Akemi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

Who is she? Homura ranks high for good reason; her character development from a timid girl to a tragic anti-heroine is captivating. She navigates a world of magical powers, making her one of the strongest characters. Despite her main goal being to protect Madoka, Homura’s actions often have unintended consequences, and she is forced to confront the moral complexities of her choices.

What we like about her: Homura has stirred anime fans emotionally through her transition from a beacon of hope to a symbol of despair. Her heartbreaking backstory and her selfless devotion to her friend add to her appeal, making her a riveting character to follow.

1. Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop)

Who is he? Spike, the epitome of cool, is a bounty hunter whose journey through a universe of moral ambiguity provides an unparalleled narrative arc. He’s the most famous anime character, anchoring one of the best anime series of all time. His laid-back nature and his compelling character evolution enhance his magnetic appeal even further. With Spike, expect a rich tapestry of humour, pulse-pounding action, and stirring drama.

What we like about him: Spike’s charmingly nonchalant personality, combined with his mysterious past and motivations, enriches his character. What’s special about Spike is his multifaceted relationships with the rest of his crew and his relentless quest for redemption. These make him a gripping protagonist you’ll naturally get behind. Whether you’re a seasoned anime lover or a genre newbie, Spike’s universal appeal has you covered. He definitely earns his rightful place among the greatest anime characters of all time.

Honourable Mentions: Naruto Uzumaki, Eren Yeager, Monkey D. Luffy, Itachi Uchiha, Ash Ketchum, Ken Kaneki, Jotaro Kujo, Mikasa Ackerman, Hisoka Morow, Satoru Gojo, Tanjiro Kamado, Killua Zoldyck, Roy Mustang, Shinji Ikari, Lelouch Lamperouge, and Shoto Todoroki.

Who would make your list of the best anime characters of all time?