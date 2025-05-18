The vampire movie genre is probably as old as cinema itself and continues to grow in popularity every year. With Ryan Coogler’s Sinners finding success in 2025, it seems like a good time to look back at the best and most popular vampire movies. Vampires are back! Here are the top 20 best vampire movies of all time.

20. Dracula Untold (2014)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Part of the charm of Dracula Untold was its approach to Dracula as a much more tragic character. Many people know about the Romanian warlord who inspired the origin story of the title monster, Vlad the Impaler, but this was the first time that the story was told in a way that garnered some sympathy for why a man might have made the decisions that he did. What would drive him to take the blood of his own wife, Sarah Gadon’s Mirena, and complete the transformation into one of horror’s classic monsters? It’s been ten years since Luke Evans played the powerful vampire. Isn’t it time for a sequel, Dracula Untold 2?

19. Underworld (2003)

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Hollywood has criminally underutilized vampires in recent years. Not so long ago, all we knew about Hollywood vampires was that they sparkled and fell in love with teenagers. At the same time, the Underworld franchise was the gritty, gothic antidote to all that teen angst. This unlikely hit series proved that with enough leather, guns, and Kate Beckinsale in a skintight catsuit, audiences would happily embrace a convoluted mythos of vampire-werewolf warfare. Underworld may return, satisfying fans eager for its gothic action and vampire-werewolf drama.

18. Twilight (2008)

Image Credit: Summit Entertainment

Speaking of Twilight, the franchise is highly underrated, especially the first film. It follows the story of Bella, who has just moved to Forks, as she falls in love with the mysterious Edward Cullen at her high school. Unfortunately, she soon discovers he is a vampire and gets dragged into a world of danger, werewolves, and bloodlust. You have to give it some credit for making vampires popular again. There are rumours that we’ll be getting a sequel based on Midnight Sun.

17. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Image Credit: Miramax, Dimension Films

From Dusk Till Dawn follows the Gecko brothers as they try to escape the FBI and Texas police after they indulge in a crime spree all through the Southwest. First, they take a family hostage so they can escape into Mexico, but instead end up in a life-or-death battle against bloodthirsty vampires. The story was written by Quentin Tarantino and starred Harvey Keitel, George Clooney, Tarantino himself, and Salma Hayek. Many believe the film inspired Sinners.

16. The Damned

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Set in a harsh winter in the 19th century, the occupants of a fishing outpost discover a shipwrecked crew in need of assistance. With their own resources running low, Eva (Odessa Young) and her community choose their own survival over that of the others. The Damned introduces the concept of the Draugur from Norse mythology, but the strength of the story lies in what’s left unsaid, what the characters grapple with in the recesses of the mind. Read our full review of The Damned.

15. Nosferatu (1922)

Image Credit: Nosferatu

There was a time when vampires didn’t sparkle in daylight or give interviews to Christian Slater. They were the menacing undead who were best avoided – Count Dracula, in particular. In the case of the 1922 vampire movie Nosferatu, the first vampire movie, that was especially true. The film cribbed the tale of Dracula, changing the names of the characters to avoid lawsuits. That plan failed, and Bram Stoker’s estate filed a lawsuit after Nosferatu’s release. As a result, all copies of the film were ordered destroyed. However, one copy survived. Read more about Nosferatu here.

14. Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Tom Cruise seduces a victim in a scene from the film ‘Interview With The Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles’, 1994. (Photo by Warner Bros./Getty Images)

Starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst in the film’s leading roles, the narrative is based on the book of the same name by Anne Rice. The film takes the form of an interview in which Louis (played by Pitt) details his time with Lestat (Cruise), who had turned him and their ten-year-old daughter, Claudia (Dunst), into vampires. The story begins in 1791 and is detailed by a modern-day San Francisco reporter. It’s a classic.

13. Daybreakers

Image Credit: Starz Entertainment

Ethan Hawke’s 2009 sleeper hit, Daybreakers (written and directed by the Spierig Brothers), was very different. A futuristic dystopia that has the vampires as the leading species on planet Earth, the movie became a modest box-office success, not to mention a cult classic among vampire fans the world over. After all these years, fans are still holding out hope for a Daybreakers sequel. Heck, even Ethan Hawke is keen.

12. Fright Night (2011)

Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures

This horror comedy is a remake of the 1985 classic. Starring Colin Farrell as a sadistic vampire, the film follows Charley (played by Anton Yelchin), who has grown suspicious of his neighbour, Jerry. There has been a string of strange disappearances in the area, and Charley suspects Jerry is behind them. Not only that, but he also believes that Jerry is a vampire. As expected, nobody believes him, and the only person willing to help him get rid of Jerry is a self-proclaimed vampire slayer named Peter. The film has a sequel that follows a similar plot and is praised for its amazing performances, specifically Farrell as Jerry. Furthermore, the humour was also praised as critics claimed it to be smart and actually funny.

The film’s cast — which also included David Tennant, Toni Collette, Imogen Poots, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Dave Franco — ensured that this vampire flick became a hit.

11. Blade (1998)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Released in 1998, Blade continues to stand as a timeless masterpiece, ranking among the most exceptional vampire movies ever crafted. Directed by Stephen Norrington and featuring Wesley Snipes in the enigmatic and lethal lead role, this film seamlessly intertwines elements of horror, action, and fantasy, captivating audiences worldwide.

What distinguishes Blade is its distinctive combination of visually stunning aesthetics, gripping storytelling, and flawless performances. Snipes’ portrayal of the half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter is truly iconic, emanating charisma and intensity in every scene. Enhancing the film’s allure is its dark and atmospheric cinematography, submerging viewers into a gritty and perilous world.

The truth is Blade is one of the best vampire movies of all time.

10. Abigail (2024)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Few things are creepier than a little girl out of place. Whether it’s the girl who amplifies the eerie atmosphere in Ari Aster’s Hereditary or a little girl as the main villain, like in M3GAN, they can be incredibly unsettling. Abigail took this idea to the next level when it effectively became the perfect M3GAN clone. The film follows mercenaries who kidnap a wealthy young girl, hoping for a ransom. They soon realize they are the real targets, trapped with a monstrous child vampire.

9. The Addiction (1995)

Image Credit: October Films

The Addiction is widely regarded as a standout vampire film, owing to its distinct and intellectually stimulating take on the genre. Helmed by Abel Ferrara, the movie ventures beyond the customary depiction of vampires as simple bloodsuckers, delving into profound philosophical and existential subjects. The central character, Kathleen, masterfully portrayed by Lili Taylor, assumes the role of a metaphorical embodiment of substance dependence, skillfully probing the alluring and sinister aspects of the vampire mythos.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “A New York philosophy grad student turns into a vampire after getting bitten by one and then tries to come to terms with her new lifestyle and frequent craving for human blood.”

8. The Lost Boys (1987)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

This black comedy horror film, directed by Joel Schumacher, is another cult classic that changed the vampire genre forever. The film was praised for its brilliant production design and iconic soundtrack. Furthermore, the film was inspired by another popular classic, The Goonies (1985). The film follows Lucy, the mother of two sons, Michael and Sam, as they move to California. Within the small town they now reside is where the two boys reside, they discover that vampires are, in fact, real. They get pulled into the world of bikers, vampires, and vampire hunters when the angsty older brother, Michael, falls for Star, the girl of the leader of a biker gang named David (who turns out to be a vampire).

7. Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024)

Image Credit: Image credit goes to.

Unlike other vampire movies, Eggers’ Nosferatu is more restrained and eerie, focusing on mood and atmosphere rather than narrative. If we want to be even more technical, the colour palette is muted, with many of the classic cold blues and greys in dark films and stark and foreboding settings. The approach here is not romantic or “cool”. It breathes new life into the classic vampire story and is a perfect example of how reimagining the stories we know and love can result in fantastic films. When that happens, audiences win.

6. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Image Credit: IMDB

The 2024 release of Nosferatu has reignited interest in the classic vampire story and invites inevitable comparisons with Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film, Bram Stoker’s Dracula. When Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula was released in 1992, it was celebrated for its ambitious and lavish production. The trailer promised to deliver a juicy and seductive retelling of Stoker’s novel, and it emphasized the tragic romance between Dracula, portrayed by the larger-than-life Gary Oldman, and Mina Harker, played by Winona Ryder. The characters in Coppola’s film wore opulent costumes, very elaborate set designs, and the special effects were ahead of their time. All this contributed to a film that was equal parts visual spectacle and horror.

5. The Transfiguration (2016)

Image Credit: IMDB

The Transfiguration focuses on Milo (played by Eric Ruffin) in his fascination with vampire lore and mythology. He is an alienated outcast who meets Sophie (played by Chloe Levine), a girl who is equally obsessed with vampirism as he is. They form a relationship bordering on being unhealthy as they blur the lines between fantasy and reality. The film was praised for exploring dangerous obsessions and how easily they can become problematic, especially in younger people

4. Sinners (2025)

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A gritty Southern gothic tale set in 1930s Mississippi, featuring twin gangster brothers who return home to open a juke joint only to find themselves in the middle of a vampire invasion, right? While that premise alone is incredibly intriguing, the latest collaboration between director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan is far more ambitious than that. Sinners unfolds slowly over two hours, taking its time to introduce a diverse and emotionally complex cast of characters, each with a backstory worth exploring. There’s a woman navigating her identity between black and white communities, a blues guitarist struggling with his love for music and the hand of his Pentecostal preacher father, and the two central protagonists: twins scarred by war, domestic abuse, and years of organised crime away from home. But these aren’t just caricatures—they’re richly developed individuals with dreams, regrets, and deep emotional heartache. Read our full review of Sinners.

3. What We Do In The Shadows (2014)

Image Credit: FX

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) has undoubtedly earned its place as one of the greatest vampire films ever created, thanks to its fresh and uproarious approach to the genre. Directed by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, this mockumentary-style movie presents a comedic and innovative perspective on the daily lives of vampires cohabiting in contemporary society. The film excels in its flawless comedic timing, clever dialogue, and remarkable performances by the ensemble cast, including the brilliant portrayals by Waititi and Clement themselves. By seamlessly blending humour with genuine moments of empathy, What We Do in the Shadows distinguishes itself, allowing audiences to form a heartfelt connection with these supernatural characters on a profoundly human level.

2. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

Starring Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton, Jim Jarmusch’s comedy-drama is a must-see for vampire lovers. The film follows the life of a depressed vampire-musician named Adam, watching society hit rock bottom. Finally, he is reunited with his centuries-old romantic partner, Eve, who attempts to save him from his depressive episode. However, things become increasingly difficult for the two vampires when Eve’s younger sister, Ava, shows up, proving to be uncontrollable. Only Lovers Left Alive is a very artistic film with a unique atmosphere and take on the vampire genre.

1. Let the Right One In (2008)

Image Credit: Magnolia Pictures

This is probably the best vampire movie of all time, as it details what life would look like if you were to gain immortality as a child. Set in Sweden, this Tomas Alfredson film follows the life of Oskar, a 12-year-old boy who is severely bullied. However, he befriends the daughter of his new neighbour, Eli, and they form a very close bond. Simultaneously, there is a string of disappearances occurring within the area, and soon enough, Eli reveals her connection to them. Let the Right One In is praised for its unique take on the vampire genre and is based on a novel of the same name -although it strays a bit from the source material.