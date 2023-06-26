Everyone thinks that Spawn (1997) or Blade (1998) was the first superhero movie to star a black actor in the lead role, but that isn’t exactly true. The world seems to have forgotten about the real trailblazer and the first black superhero movie. However, it still deserves its time to shine again.

RELATED: Todd McFarlane Makes A Big Announcement About The New Spawn Reboot Movie

Spawn (1997)

Widely regarded as the “first” superhero movie to star a black actor in the leading role, Spawn aired in 1997 and was directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé.

The script, written by Alan B. McElroy, Todd McFarlane and Dippé, told the story of the superhero and antihero Spawn, first created in comic book form by Todd McFarlane in 1992.

A mercenary, or rather an assassin for hire, is written off by his corrupt CEO; he is turned into Spawn after making a deal with the devil to return to Earth to get revenge on the corrupt CEO, which would cause the beginning of Armageddon on Earth, allowing the denizens of Hell to attack Heaven.

The movie stars D.B. Sweeney as Terry Fitzgerald, Frank Welker as the voice of the devil Malebolgia, John Leguizamo as the Clown henchman of Malebolgia, Martin Sheen as the corrupt boss Jason Wynn, Melinda Clarke as the hitwoman Jessica Priest, Michael Jai White as the main character Al Simmons who transformed into Spawn, Michael Papajohn as Glen, Miko Hughes as Zack, Nicol Williamson as Coliostro, a warrior in the war between good and evil, Sydni Beaudoin as Cyan, and Theresa Randle as Wanda Blake, the apple of Al Simmons’ eye.

With all that being said, Spawn isn’t the first ever black superhero movie, which begs the question, what is?

RELATED: Why Zack Snyder Would Be Perfect To Direct The Spawn Movie

The Meteor Man – The Real First Black Superhero Movie

The Meteor Man aired in 1993 (years before Blade or Spawn came along). It tells the story of an original superhero character later turned into a comic book spin-off, a particular order as it’s usually done the other way around.

Meteor Man was created by the director and screenwriter of the film, Robert Townsend, who also starred in the leading role of Jefferson Reed, a.k.a. Meteor Man, who is hit in the chest with a chunk of meteor only to find that he can fly, despite being deathly afraid of heights.

He can master the information in any book, but only for about thirty seconds, so his powers come with drawbacks.

Despite only being a high school teacher in his private life, Meteor Man is now tasked with defending his troubled neighbourhood from the Golden Lions gang, which terrorizes his friends and family, but will his powers be enough?

Unfortunately, The Meteor Man was lost to the annals of history thanks to its low rating on IMDB and even on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, the movie deserves its place as the first black superhero movie. This totally original character deserves a second shot at stardom.

RELATED: James Gunn Finally Discusses The Black Superman Movie

Have you watched The Meteor Man, the first black superhero movie?