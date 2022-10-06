Most of the time when it comes to movies, no news is good news. No news of cancellation means that a movie is still in production, or that plans are still being made. This is exactly the case with Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot movie, which finally has some new updates after years of silence.

Spawn Reboot Movie

Todd McFarlane’s long-awaited Spawn reboot movie has been in the works for over a decade, having first been announced in 2009. Despite the long wait and a few changes in who is involved, McFarlane is still set to direct the film. He will also act as a co-producer alongside Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions. Having originally envisioned a lean budget of around $10 million, McFarlane still wants to take a smaller (relatively low budget), darker, and more intimate approach to Spawn than he has in the past.

When Todd McFarlane wrote the screenplay for the Spawn reboot movie, he envisioned that the story would treat Spawn more as an imposing background figure than the story’s main protagonist. After a while, this story didn’t have the appeal that he was looking for, and this is approach is unlikely to happen, especially with new writers coming on board the project.

Writers

Several writers have joined the project in more recent years, like Brian Tucker (Broken City) who came on board for the film a little more than a year ago. Tucker wrote a screenplay which also wasn’t quite what McFarlane was looking for. Now, McFarlane has proudly announced that Scott Silver (Joker) and Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: New World Order) have officially signed on to pen a new screenplay.

McFarlane said that Silver’s dark and intimate approach to Joker made him a logical choice for an addition to the team. Both new writers are no strangers to comic book movies, and we are expecting great things from Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot movie.

News and Updates

Although the new update is wonderful news for fans who have been patiently waiting for news on the upcoming film, it is also a bit of a mixed blessing. Now that there are new writers on the project, it’s clear that the project is nowhere near completion, and hasn’t even been written yet.

McFarlane chatted to the folks at IGN about the future of the Spawn reboot, and why it has faced such a long and uphill battle. When chatting about the fans’ growing impatience, McFarlane said he is well aware of it, and added that he is probably far more frustrated than anyone else at the lack of momentum. In addition, he shared how Blum was the one who helped him to realise that the goal was to produce an awesome movie with a great story, not meeting a particular deadline. The Canadian comic book creator assured IGN that the movie would happen when the time for it was right, not any time before.

While Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot movie seems to be some years away, hopefully, Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner will remain a part of the plan when the film is finally able to move into its production phase. Fans might be impatient but I would prefer an amazing and well-planned Spawn reboot over a rushed one.

Are you impatiently waiting for Todd McFarlane’s Spawn reboot movie?