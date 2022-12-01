Long before T’Challa took on the mantle of the Black Panther, his ancestor Bashenga became the very first Black Panther. After seeing new concept art (which casts John Boyega as Bashenga), fans are calling for a Disney+ Black Panther TV series exploring the origins of Wakanda.

As we keep learning more and more about the great civilization of Wakanda, it would be awesome if we got a proper prequel out of Disney+ that told us the story of its origin. It would show how the fictional Marvel African country first came across the fantastical element that gives them their knowledge and power, vibranium. Then there is also the question of the long line of Black Panthers that have existed throughout the kingdom of Wakanda and how they came to be.

Shaun Harrison had everyone believing that in 2024 we would be getting an AfroBeats musical series that told this incredible story with believable castings and concept art. Still, as it turned out, this was just something that he cooked up using an Artificial Intelligence art generator and his incredible art director and designer skills.

Amazing Concept Art

Music Produced by P.Priime & Ludwig Göransson, songs written by WizKid & Burna Boy. Choreographed by Fatima Robinson. Directed by Misha Green of Lovecraft Country fame. pic.twitter.com/agPdrxXikY — Shaun Harrison (@shaun_harrison) November 26, 2022

Using the power of AI, Shaun Harrison has made some incredible fan art that depicts the story of Bashenga, the first Black Panther. He has been mentioned in the introduction of Black Panther, but we don’t know his story. Harrison suggested that the level of Bashenga should tell us about how the five original tribes of Wakanda first came to discover vibranium and how Bashenga became the first king of Wakanda and the first Black Panther.

The art is incredible. Harrison created scenes that showed the beauty of the kingdom of Wakanda through the landscape, dance scenes, incredible portraits, and a stunning image of the first Black Panther in the first suit that breathes fire.

Proposed Cast

The slide show of images included some of the cast members proposed for the project alongside images of Wakanda in general. It was suggested that John Boyega star as the legendary Bashenga, his look making him a believable ancestor of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa and Letitia Wright’s Shuri. Brian Tyree Henry was suggested to reprise his role from Eternals as Phastos. At the same time, Doechii takes on Bask, Randolph Maxwell stars as M’Towa, the leader of the Jabari Tribe, and Burna Boy stands in as W’Tene of the River Tribe. It was even posited that there could be a guest appearance by Tems in the musical series.

Shaun Harrison

Shaun Harrison is an art director and designer, and now he is trying his hand at artificial intelligence generated art. He suggested this collection of concept art for an AfroBeats musical series with a storyline that surrounds the founding of Wakanda and its first king. Harrison even had the cast pick out who he would want behind the camera.

Harrison would love to see Misha Green (Lovecraft County) in the director’s seat and P. Prime and Ludwig Göransson as the music producers. In addition, he would love for WizKid and Burna Boy to write the songs for the series.

Although this isn’t an actual product coming out of Disney+, it would be a fantastic show and the perfect prequel to the story of Black Panther that we know so far. Hopefully, Marvel is paying attention, and we will see this soon.

Are you sad that this is only a concept? Would you like to see John Boyega as Bashenga, the first Black Panther?