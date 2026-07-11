Thanos might have already died a few times in the MCU’s main timeline, but Marvel Studios isn’t done with Josh Brolin’s Mad Titan. In fact, a new report suggests the actor is set to reprise the role for Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. That would make it his seventh MCU appearance, and the actor’s own recent comments suggest he’s more than ready to go purple again.

A few sites are reporting that Marvel isn’t done with the Infinity Saga‘s big bad. There are also rumours that Brolin could return to the role in a Thanos prequel movie or TV series. Considering his popularity after the last two Avengers films, it wouldn’t be too surprising.

Since he first appeared in Iron Man #55 (1973), Thanos has been one of the greatest comic book characters. Jim Starling’s creation was an odd mix, a powerful being similar to Darkseid. However, what sets Thanos apart is a greater emphasis on the psychological aspects of the character, giving him greater depth.

In the comics, his popularity had ups and downs, and while he was never as popular as other villains, such as Joker or Lex Luthor, he was nonetheless much beloved amongst fans. More importantly, he was a character brimming with storytelling potential. His cinematic debut was inevitable, eventually appearing in 2012’s Avengers (2012).

The Mad Titan Steals The Show

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Cinema fans were teased with varying cameos throughout the MCU, climaxing with a full-length appearance in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Instead of focusing mainly on the Avengers, the story gave equal and arguably more story to Thanos. In some respects, Infinity War was a tribute to him, and everyone had the pleasure of witnessing the birth of an iconic on-screen supervillain. Thanos was awe-inspiring. He was cruel, manipulative and evil, but so iron-willed and unyielding was he in his quest that it left you inspired and filled with admiration. Thanos’ magnetism could also be found in his strength of character and not just in his impressive physical prowess. The combination of mental and physical impeccability made him very compelling to watch.

The Mad Titan’s plan might have been insane, but his mode of operation and his rationale were delivered with passion and zeal, so much so that we began to sympathise with him and could even understand his point of view. This relatability was key to the character’s success.

Thanos’ complex relationships with Gamora and Nebula were other key elements that made us sympathetic towards him. Thanos, instead of simply being a bad foster father, seemed genuinely concerned for the welfare of his adopted children, albeit in his own demented fashion.

Brolin’s portrayal was another reason the character became so beloved. The actor was terrific, delivering a nuanced and complex performance. Brolin delivered the dialogue with amazing gravitas and depth, giving life to a CGI creation in magnificent fashion. Overall, the character was so well written that when we saw his demise in Avengers: Endgame, we felt a tinge of sadness.

A Thanos Prequel Movie or Series?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Watching Thanos in these movies only left fans wanting more. It would be a shame if such a riveting character were not to feature in the MCU again. A prequel movie or series delving into Thanos’ history and galactic exploits before and during the Infinity Saga would go a long way in satiating our appetites.

A series would be able to explore more detail, especially Thanos’ childhood and early life on Titan.

On the other hand, a film could offer a power punch, featuring Thanos as he makes his initial moves to obtain the Infinity Stones, featuring the battles and warmongering he is famous for. Thanos is far too captivating a character to ignore. If Brolin were to continue in the role, with a compelling story woven around the character, then a feature film could be a worthwhile endeavour.

One of the greatest supervillains in history surely deserves more. We can only hope that Kevin Feige and Marvel have similar sentiments and are willing to bring the character back soon.

Brolin Says He’d Return “Pretty Quickly” — And Marvel May Already Be Calling

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Brolin has spent the past year dropping hints that his time as Thanos is far from over. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor was asked directly whether Thanos could return. The actor was honest and admitted that if Joe Russo came calling with the right pitch, he’d say yes fast. “I might acquiesce. Probably pretty quickly,” Brolin answered.

But he has also been careful to note that any return needs to serve the story rather than just fan service. In an interview with Collider, he explained that “Thanos has to fit if you’re going to bring him back,” pointing to his ongoing relationship with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who are helming both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The clearest signal yet came on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where Brolin was asked point blank if he’d drop everything for a Thanos comeback. “I’ll be there tomorrow,” he answered.

Now, a new report comes from insider Daniel Richtman, who claims Thanos will return to the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars. If that rumor is indeed true, it would make the character’s seventh appearance after he showed up in The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What Thanos’ 7th MCU Appearance Could Look Like

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

As we all know, Secret Wars is built around Marvel’s 2015 comic event of the same name. In that story, Doctor Doom becomes God Emperor on a planet called Battleworld. Thanos challenges Doom’s rule of Battleworld, only to lose badly in one of the comic’s most brutal beatdowns.

With Robert Downey Jr. confirmed as the MCU’s new Doctor Doom, a Thanos face-off would give Secret Wars a built-in payoff for comic fans. And it would be a neat way to raise the stakes before the Multiverse Saga wraps up.

Secret Wars already has 17 confirmed or reported names attached, including Doctor Doom, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, Ghost, and Sadie Sink’s still-unnamed character. So seeing Thanos appear here amongst all these characters wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives first on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars follows on December 17, 2027. Whether Thanos shows up in one, both, or neither remains unconfirmed. But based on all the rumors and the comic book storylines, the odds of the Mad Titan’s comeback have never looked better.

RELATED: 20 Major Differences Between The MCU And The Comic Books