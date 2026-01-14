Tatiana Maslany has a talent that doesn’t get enough MCU love: she can spot a dodgy rumour from a mile away and then roast it until it stops moving. Remember those “bizarre rumours” from a couple of years back, when certain YouTube accounts pushed the idea that She-Hulk got cut from Deadpool & Wolverine, or that Maslany got “fired”? The story never held up, but it spread anyway because outrage travels faster than facts. Maslany didn’t panic. She laughed. On Comedy Bang! Bang!, she joked about the whole mess like it was a bad office email chain that won’t die.

“I feel an article coming. It’s out there. I already got dragged,” she said, talking about the Deadpool & Wolverine chatter. Then she went full courtroom sitcom: “He didn’t like the two scenes that I did, so he fired me, and then I got litigious. I took Disney to court and Ryan Reynolds.”

Now the same cycle has kicked off again, with talk she won’t show up in Avengers: Doomsday. The timing’s messy, because she recently told Instagram followers to boycott Disney after Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and called the studio “complicit in Israel’s genocide against Palestinians.” Actors can have opinions. Studios still work with people who say spicy things online.

So what does Maslany do when someone tries to hand her a “gotcha” moment? She turns it into a bit. “Nope. Disney has approached me to play She-Hulk again. Guys, I said no. Because I just did. This is the facts,” she said. Then she swerved into trolling territory: “I was really mad at them for kicking me out of the movie. I was just mad. I’m woke. It’s woke feminist stuff. I was like, ‘How dare you cast a woman in this role? That’s disgusting.’” And yes, she doubled down: “They really wanted me to be in Doomsday, Avengers-style, or whatever. I turned them down. I’m confirming it here.”

Here’s the practical play for you as a reader: treat podcast jokes like jokes until real trade reporting or studio announcements back them up. Also, keep receipts when the internet screams “everyone hates this.” She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sits at 80% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the Popcornmeter shows 32%. People still argue about review-bombing, like the debates around Captain Marvel. That gap tells you one thing: context matters.

Avengers: Doomsday hits December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars slated for December 17, 2027. Until Marvel says otherwise, Maslany’s doing what She-Hulk would do: smirk and shrug until everyone is green in the face.

