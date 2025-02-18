She-Hulk is currently one of the lowest-rated Marvel projects on Rotten Tomatoes, at least in terms of what matters the most—audience ratings. The 2022 miniseries has a popcornmeter score of only 32% on the platform , which, may we just say, is lower than projects like Inhumans and Secret Invasion. Although some fans, like myself, certainly enjoyed the character’s self-awareness and goofy humour, it’s obvious that many more thought this representation of the Sensational She-Hulk fell so far short of expectations that Disney felt it necessary to can the show before a second season. But could this character be revived and maybe even “reborn” for future Marvel projects? Well, Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s lead actress, certainly believes so.

RELATED: How Donald Trump Changed Captain America: Brave New World

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Let’s face it: every comic book-related film and television program is moving towards a darker and grittier tone, with series like DC’s critically acclaimed The Penguin providing the newest benchmark for a more gloomy approach to the superhero (or supervillain) narrative.

This also seems to be the approach Marvel is taking with their reintroduction of Daredevil to the small screen for the upcoming Born Again series. Fans have been promised a show considerably darker than the popular Netflix adaptation by its showrunner Dario Scardapane, which, of course, means turning a blind eye to the more light-hearted and silly portrayal of the character that was recently shown on She-Hulk episode 8 (yes, that one).

Yet, if Marvel is able to successfully capture the grittier side of Daredevil’s comic book tale, is it not possible for them to do the same with She-Hulk? In a recent interview with Maslany, Screen Rant stated that they believed the character could blend in with the more serious tone of Daredevil: Born Again. Her response was:

“I agree. I have a serious, well, I have a lot of serious bones in my body.”

Earlier in the same interview, the actress also said she would consider being “born again” for the next Daredevil series.

RELATED: The MCU Is Crumbling – Why It’s Time for Kevin Feige to Step Down

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

But is this what Marvel fans want to see? Do we want She-Hulk, or more specifically Tatiana Maslany, to play a darker and more serious version of the character in the upcoming Daredevil series?

Of course the MCU community had a lot to say about this potential change:

“She should of done that 1st time round,” wrote Nathan Gunter on Facebook. “Had the chance. Next!!!!” Geno Chavez chimed in.

On r/LeaksAndRumours, HenrykSpark posted , “I’m gonna throw up.”

Others fans seemed more hyped about the news. On Reddit, user JacobLemongrass wrote , “I hope this is accurate. Tatiana is great in the role.”

“Yes, finally. Do it right this time! You’ll be great,” wrote Isaiah Rogers on Facebook.

RELATED: The Truth About Henry Cavill as Wolverine in World War Hulk

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

There’s also the question of whether or not Daredevil: Born Again will formally acknowledge THE one-night stand, something Scardapane has already stated he would prefer to avoid in an interview with SFX Magazine ?

“I have plenty of leeway up until I hit the larger-scale plan for the MCU. So I try to ignore some stuff [from the wider universe].” Scardapane said, “We establish a very specific Daredevil, both in terms of his dilemma, down to the suit and where we’re picking him up in his life. You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events [in Spider-Man and She-Hulk] happened, but some of them we are not leaning into. His one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things.”

However, there are currently no plans for the green femme fatale to cross paths with Daredevil in the MCU or even return for her own solo missions. Nevertheless, Daredevil’s tale will continue on Disney+ come March 4, 2025.

Tell us, would you like to see Tatiana Maslany return as a more serious She-Hulk?