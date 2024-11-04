Over the years, Marvel’s post-credits scenes have grown predictable and rather boring, but the recent LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition cleverly revived the excitement with a fourth-wall-breaking moment between the MCU’s Deadpool and She-Hulk. It’s loaded with funny references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will leave you laughing out loud.

The Evolution of Marvel’s Post-Credits Scenes

While Marvel’s post-credits scenes were once a delightful surprise that added mystique and forwarded the interconnected storylines, they’ve increasingly felt more like an obligatory check-box in recent years. Some movies, like Deadpool & Wolverine, even used them as a joke for die-hard Marvel fans. What started as a fun wink to fans has gradually devolved into more of a necessary exercise that fans now simply expect rather than being genuinely shocked or delighted by. That only makes it even more refreshing when a truly memorable end-credits scene comes along and reminds us why we loved these little tidbits of fan service.

Now, something we need to keep in mind is that after-credits scenes don’t necessarily need to be monumental reveals. Sure, the introduction of the multiverse, Thanos’ reveal, or Harry Styles joining the MCU as Eros were all pretty significant developments that came along post-credits – but we also got scenes like the Avengers eating shawarmas, Howard the Duck in Guardians of the Galaxy, and even that giant ant playing the drums in Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, fans noticed one of the best end credits scenes in a while came in an unexpected Marvel film – one that isn’t even a part of the MCU.

Deadpool and She-Hulk’s Epic Fourth-Wall Break

This particular scene comes at the end of LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, a recently released LEGO special on Disney+. Normally, the special would have flown under the radar of most die-hard Marvel fans – something for the youngest Marvel fans to enjoy while the older family members obsess over the next MCU outing. Except that this seemingly inconsequential LEGO special had one killer after-credits scene that has everything fans of Deadpool & Wolverine fans wanted.

The scene features Deadpool and She-Hulk breaking the Fourth Wall together – something that both characters love to do in their respective comics. The pairing is rather curious, as it finally gave She-Hulk fans a chance to see a more comics-accurate Jen Walters facing off against Wade Wilson. In essence, it was everything the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale tried to be, but better.

That’s not all there’s to see in this scene that lasts less than a minute. Somehow, the producers of Mission Demolition managed to include all sorts of obscure references in such a short moment. First, we have a promo for a home renovation show starring Victoria Murdock (aka “Asbestos Lady.”) There’s even a rather unexpected reference to Adam X the X-Treme, one of the most underground “radical” mutants from the ’90s. However, the moment that truly takes the cake is when Deadpool and She-Hulk discuss the role of Associate Producer Irving Forbush. Now that’s an obscure Marvel reference if I’ve ever seen one! Forbush, aka Forbush Man, is a fictional Marvel employee created by Stan Lee to be the butt of any of his editorial jokes. Unfortunately, The Forbush Man doesn’t appear in the after-credits scene, but here’s hoping he makes his MCU debut soon!

A Surprising Gem in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition

One thing to note in this scene is that it’s curious that Marvel decided to put She-Hulk and Deadpool together in a scene like this. Tatiana Maslany, who portrayed She-Hulk in the live-action Disney+ series, recently joked that she was fired from Deadpool & Wolverine by Ryan Reynolds . While we never saw Maslany and Reynolds together on the big screen, at least their LEGO counterparts got to share one of the best end-credits scenes in a good while.

RELATED: If These Rumours Are True, World War Hulk Could Be Even Bigger Than Deadpool & Wolverine

Tell us, did you enjoy the Deadpool and She-Hulk post-credits scene?