In many ways, Insomniac’s Spider-Man universe has accomplished what the MCU struggled to do: craft a relatable, epic Spidey tale that perfectly captures the essence of the classic comics. From Peter Parker’s persona to his relationships with Aunt May and his greatest foes, Insomniac’s first Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 and Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation 5 are two of the greatest superhero games of all time. With Spider-Man 4 in early development at Marvel Studios, the MCU could learn a lot from the way the game developer handled Spidey’s story, grounding it in character-driven stakes rather than relying on multiverse gimmicks.

A Storyline That Understands the Source Material

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

One of the biggest reasons why fans raved about Spider-Man 2 was its plot. While the first game crafted an original narrative by weaving together key moments from Spidey lore, the sequel takes things a step further by tackling one of the most legendary Spider-Man storylines of all time: Kraven’s Last Hunt.

Some fans were skeptical about adapting Kraven’s Last Hunt so “early” in Insomniac’s saga. After all, the story hinges on the long-standing rivalry between Kraven and Spidey—something that hadn’t been established yet in this universe. But if Arkham Asylum could introduce an entire rogues’ gallery in its first game and make it work, then Insomniac was more than capable of building a compelling showdown between the Spider and the Hunter.

Why Insomniac’s Spider-Man Feels More Authentic

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

Insomniac’s handling of the Spider-Man IP is nothing short of phenomenal. Many would argue that the characters in the games are the best versions we’ve seen since the Raimi era. There’s something uniquely heartbreaking about Peter’s final scene with Aunt May in the first game—an emotional gut punch that the MCU never quite managed to replicate. No disrespect to Marisa Tomei, but Nancy Linari made Aunt May feel like a real, lived-in character, giving her relationship with Peter an authenticity that Hollywood has struggled to match.

The MCU’s Spider-Man Problem

Image Credit: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Marvel Studios | Sony Pictures

A recurring criticism of the MCU’s take on Spider-Man is how he always felt like Iron Man’s successor rather than his own hero. Tom Holland never truly got his moment to stand alone—not even in No Way Home, where he mostly played the role of Tobey Maguire’s legacy character. In contrast, Insomniac understands that Spider-Man is a franchise that thrives on its own merit, and it never loses sight of what makes Peter Parker such an iconic character.

The Ultimate Spider-Man Experience

The fact that Spider-Man 2 also gives us the chance to see Peter and Miles Morales teaming up to take on Venom? That’s just the icing on the cake. This game proves, once again, that Insomniac gets Spider-Man. It’s not about multiverses, overblown threats, or flashy CGI spectacles—it’s about storytelling that resonates.

At its heart, Spidey is loved because he’s human – the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. He is a relatable superhero who embodies the everyday struggles of regular people. Insomniac has learned from the MCU’s mistakes, and with Spider-Man 2, they’ve delivered yet another unforgettable adventure. As Spider-Man 4 looms on the horizon, Marvel Studios should take notes—because this is how you tell a truly great Spider-Man story.

