The best horror films have the unique ability to get under our skin, send us chills, and even make us sleep with the lights on at night. But what is the scariest movie of all time according to science? The Science of Scare Project, which is now in its fifth year, has the answer. And it might surprise you.

While everyone has their personal pick for the scariest film ever made, this groundbreaking study determines the scariest movie scientifically, based on measurable physiological responses. The project equips 250 invited panelists with heart monitors to track their reactions (beats per minute and heart rate variance) while watching a curated list of terrifying films (all English-language). Heart rate spikes indicate jump scares, while HRV measures the stress levels caused by tension and dread. The data from these two factors is then combined to create a “Scare Score” out of 100. The higher the score, the more terrifying the film.

Well, science has spoken, and the winner — once again retaining the title it has held since 2023 — is Blumhouse’s 2012 horror classic Sinister, which has a Scare Score of 96. The Scott Derrickson film continues to be the reigning champ each year, even beating out terrifying horror films like Talk To Me, Smile, Skinamarink, and Hereditary. But don’t think your classic horrors have a chance either, Sinister also scored higher than classics like The Conjuring, Insidious, and The Exorcist.

Directed by Scott Derrickson, Sinister (which had a tiny budget of just 3 million dollars) centers around a true crime writer (Ethan Hawke) who discovers chilling 8mm footage of gruesome murders in the attic of his new home. Soon, he is haunted by a figure called “Mr. Boogie”.

While watching the film, the audience’s heart rate surged by 34%, from a resting BPM of 64 to 86, with the scariest moment spiking hearts to a shocking 131 BPM. The study also found that Sinister has the ability to create long-lasting emotional responses, not just simple jump scares that wear off quickly. This provides the right mix of scares and dread.

Host (2020), a Zoom-based horror, took second place with a Scare Score of 95. Even with its really simple setting, it managed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, with its heart rate going higher than any other film in this study.

The Science of Scare Project’s top 10 list is packed with modern horror classics that keep viewers hooked and terrified throughout their running times:

Sinister – 96 Scare Score Host – 95 Scare Score Skinamarink – 91 Scare Score Insidious – 90 Scare Score The Conjuring – 88 Scare Score Hereditary – 81 Scare Score Smile 2 – 79 Scare Score Smile – 78 Scare Score The Exorcism of Emily Rose – 76 Scare Score Talk To Me – 75 Scare Score

Not every famous horror movie cracked the top rankings. While The Exorcist, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween, and A Nightmare on Elm Street all made an impact, their Scare Scores fell below 70. For reference, Shrek scored a mere 3, and the obscure horror film Longlegs came in at 54.

Patrick Wilson holds the record for most appearances on the list, featuring a whopping seven times across The Conjuring and Insidious franchises.

For 2025 movies, the scariest horror films were Smile 2, Bring Her Back, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and Weapons.

I’m sure there are many people reading this who will argue that they’ve seen much scarier films. But… the data doesn’t lie. Science proves that Sinister is the scariest movie of all time.

Could Sinister 3 Be Happening?

With Sinister now holding the title of science’s scariest film since 2023, a third film has been discussed. Director Scott Derrickson confirmed to JOE that talks about a revival of the Sinister franchise are underway. The confirmation came alongside news of The Black Phone 2, which re-teams Derrickson with Ethan Hawke at Blumhouse. No further details have been confirmed, but with the franchise’s track record — and five years of scientific proof that it’s the most frightening horror property ever measured — a third entry makes commercial sense.

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