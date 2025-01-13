Every year, hundreds of films contend for Hollywood’s most prestigious honor, but many never make it past the starting line. This year is no exception – although you’d be surprised when you hear just how many movies didn’t meet the Academy’s select criteria, making them ineligible for the Best Picture Oscar in 2025.

The 97th Academy Awards: Why 2025’s Best Picture Race Looks Different

2025’s Marks the Academy’s 97th Oscar celebration, and the second year in a row since the RAISE standard changed which films could compete for Best Picture. RAISE is a new standard for Best Picture contenders, making sure that every pick meets a certain benchmark in inclusivity and representation. As you might expect, not everyone is happy with the changes, but that’s far from the only reason why films don’t make the cut for Best Picture.

How Many Films Are Eligible for Best Picture in 2025? The Surprising Number

This year, out of the 323 feature films introduced for consideration, only 116 are actually eligible for the Best Picture category. For those keeping count, that’s more than a third of every possible film eligible for the award.

While RAISE might be partially responsible for this number, there are other factors to consider. For one, filmmakers can simply “opt-out” from the category, submitting their films in other classifications that might net them a win. Still, this year we have some surprising movies that critics expected to see contending for the statuette, but might now keep to the sidelines as they’ve been rendered ineligible for the award.

Why Some Top-Rated Films Are Out of the Running

To add to the RAISE discussion, the Academy has been at odds with streaming services for years. Movies released exclusively on streaming platforms – no matter how loved by critics – are not eligible for Best Picture. As the Academy’s official ruling reads:



“Feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in at least one of six U.S. metropolitan areas: Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, and complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue. Feature films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.“

The Biggest Movies That Won’t Be Nominated

Some fan-favorite (and critics’ darlings) that will be missing from the Best Picture contest include Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour. The thriller just happens to be Kendrick’s directorial debut, and with a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes , it’s surprising to hear it won’t be competing for Best Picture.

Another film that won’t be on the run-up for Best Picture is Knox Goes Away, directed by the veteran Michael Keaton in his directorial debut. The movie enjoyed a limited release in 2023, but due to the Academy’s limitations, Knox Goes Away doesn’t meet the necessary criteria for the night’s top award.

Then, we have Bird, a coming-of-age story starring Barry Keoghan. Directed by Andrea Arnold (American Honey, Wuthering Heights,) Bird looks like the kind of movie that would flourish in the race for Best Picture. Sadly, Arnold will have to sit this one out as well.

Who’s Still in the Race? The 2025 Oscar Contenders to Watch

So, while some clear favorites won’t be getting the coveted statuette this year, some fan favorites are still well on their way to becoming 2024’s Best Picture. Films like The Substance and Anora could still get the Oscar every filmmaker dreams of. Unfortunately, 116 incredible films will be missing out on the chance.

The Complete List of Movies Ineligible for Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars

Here’s the complete list of movies (and documentaries) that, while eligible for other awards, don’t qualify for the Best Picture category at the 97th Academy Awards:



Afraid American Cats: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly Americans With No Address Armand Bad Boys: Ride Or Die The Bibi Files Bird Boy Kills World Brief Tender Light Captain Avispa Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid Catching Fire: The Story Of Anita Pallenberg Chicken For Linda! Chronicles Of A Wandering Saint The Colors Within Coup! Dahomey Daughters The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie The Devil’s Bath Don’t Say It Ernest Cole: Lost And Found Everybody Loves Touda Federer: Twelve Final Days The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey Flipside Following Harry Food, Inc. 2 Free Time Frida From Embers The Garfield Movie Gaucho Gaucho Ghost Cat Anzu The Girl With The Needle Girls Will Be Girls Glitter & Doom The Grab Harold And The Purple Crayon High Tide Hollywood Deal Homegrown Hummingbirds I Am Celine Dion I Can’t Breathe In Between Stars And Scars: Masters Of Cinema In Her Place Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell Joy Knox Goes Away Lake George Left Behind The Listener The Long Way Of Carlos Guerrero Look Back Lost Ladies The Lost Legacy Of Tony Gaudio Lovely Jackson Lover Of Men: The Untold Story Of Abraham Lincoln Madame Web Mahayogi Mars Express Martha Mean Girls Meeting You, Meeting Me Milestone Miss Or Misses Mother’s Instinct Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lkahpa Sherpa Murderess No Right Way Nurse Unseen Omni Loop Pedro Paramo Reagan Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin Rez Ball Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus Samuel: Hollywood Vs. Hollywood Sebastian Separated She Taught Love Sirocco And The Kingdom Of Winds Skywalkers: A Love Story Smile 2 Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Spellbound State Organs: Unmasking Transplant Abuse In China Stop Motion Summer Solstice The Taste Of Mango That Christmas Thelma The Unicorn There’s Still Tomorrow Universal Language Unstoppable Unsung Hero Vesekla: The Rainbow On The Corner At The Center Of The World Vigilantes: American’s New Vote Suppression Hitmen The Wait Waves We Will Dance Again Woman Of The Hour The Zebras Zurawski v Texas

Tell us, what are your thoughts on the list of movies ineligible for Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars? Should these films get a chance?