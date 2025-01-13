Every year, hundreds of films contend for Hollywood’s most prestigious honor, but many never make it past the starting line. This year is no exception – although you’d be surprised when you hear just how many movies didn’t meet the Academy’s select criteria, making them ineligible for the Best Picture Oscar in 2025.
The 97th Academy Awards: Why 2025’s Best Picture Race Looks Different
2025’s Marks the Academy’s 97th Oscar celebration, and the second year in a row since the RAISE standard changed which films could compete for Best Picture. RAISE is a new standard for Best Picture contenders, making sure that every pick meets a certain benchmark in inclusivity and representation. As you might expect, not everyone is happy with the changes, but that’s far from the only reason why films don’t make the cut for Best Picture.
How Many Films Are Eligible for Best Picture in 2025? The Surprising Number
This year, out of the 323 feature films introduced for consideration, only 116 are actually eligible for the Best Picture category. For those keeping count, that’s more than a third of every possible film eligible for the award.
While RAISE might be partially responsible for this number, there are other factors to consider. For one, filmmakers can simply “opt-out” from the category, submitting their films in other classifications that might net them a win. Still, this year we have some surprising movies that critics expected to see contending for the statuette, but might now keep to the sidelines as they’ve been rendered ineligible for the award.
Why Some Top-Rated Films Are Out of the Running
To add to the RAISE discussion, the Academy has been at odds with streaming services for years. Movies released exclusively on streaming platforms – no matter how loved by critics – are not eligible for Best Picture. As the Academy’s official ruling reads:
“Feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in at least one of six U.S. metropolitan areas: Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, and complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue. Feature films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.“
The Biggest Movies That Won’t Be Nominated
Some fan-favorite (and critics’ darlings) that will be missing from the Best Picture contest include Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour. The thriller just happens to be Kendrick’s directorial debut, and with a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s surprising to hear it won’t be competing for Best Picture.
Another film that won’t be on the run-up for Best Picture is Knox Goes Away, directed by the veteran Michael Keaton in his directorial debut. The movie enjoyed a limited release in 2023, but due to the Academy’s limitations, Knox Goes Away doesn’t meet the necessary criteria for the night’s top award.
Then, we have Bird, a coming-of-age story starring Barry Keoghan. Directed by Andrea Arnold (American Honey, Wuthering Heights,) Bird looks like the kind of movie that would flourish in the race for Best Picture. Sadly, Arnold will have to sit this one out as well.
Who’s Still in the Race? The 2025 Oscar Contenders to Watch
So, while some clear favorites won’t be getting the coveted statuette this year, some fan favorites are still well on their way to becoming 2024’s Best Picture. Films like The Substance and Anora could still get the Oscar every filmmaker dreams of. Unfortunately, 116 incredible films will be missing out on the chance.
The Complete List of Movies Ineligible for Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars
Here’s the complete list of movies (and documentaries) that, while eligible for other awards, don’t qualify for the Best Picture category at the 97th Academy Awards:
Afraid
American Cats: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly
Americans With No Address
Armand
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die
The Bibi Files
Bird
Boy Kills World
Brief Tender Light
Captain Avispa
Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid
Catching Fire: The Story Of Anita Pallenberg
Chicken For Linda!
Chronicles Of A Wandering Saint
The Colors Within
Coup!
Dahomey
Daughters
The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
The Devil’s Bath
Don’t Say It
Ernest Cole: Lost And Found
Everybody Loves Touda
Federer: Twelve Final Days
The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed
Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey
Flipside
Following Harry
Food, Inc. 2
Free Time
Frida
From Embers
The Garfield Movie
Gaucho Gaucho
Ghost Cat Anzu
The Girl With The Needle
Girls Will Be Girls
Glitter & Doom
The Grab
Harold And The Purple Crayon
High Tide
Hollywood Deal
Homegrown
Hummingbirds
I Am Celine Dion
I Can’t Breathe
In Between Stars And Scars: Masters Of Cinema
In Her Place
Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All
Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell
Joy
Knox Goes Away
Lake George
Left Behind
The Listener
The Long Way Of Carlos Guerrero
Look Back
Lost Ladies
The Lost Legacy Of Tony Gaudio
Lovely Jackson
Lover Of Men: The Untold Story Of Abraham Lincoln
Madame Web
Mahayogi
Mars Express
Martha
Mean Girls
Meeting You, Meeting Me
Milestone
Miss Or Misses
Mother’s Instinct
Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lkahpa Sherpa
Murderess
No Right Way
Nurse Unseen
Omni Loop
Pedro Paramo
Reagan
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin
Rez Ball
Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus
Samuel: Hollywood Vs. Hollywood
Sebastian
Separated
She Taught Love
Sirocco And The Kingdom Of Winds
Skywalkers: A Love Story
Smile 2
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Spellbound
State Organs: Unmasking Transplant Abuse In China
Stop Motion
Summer Solstice
The Taste Of Mango
That Christmas
Thelma The Unicorn
There’s Still Tomorrow
Universal Language
Unstoppable
Unsung Hero
Vesekla: The Rainbow On The Corner At The Center Of The World
Vigilantes: American’s New Vote Suppression Hitmen
The Wait
Waves
We Will Dance Again
Woman Of The Hour
The Zebras
Zurawski v Texas
Tell us, what are your thoughts on the list of movies ineligible for Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars? Should these films get a chance?
