Curry Barker has been hiding a secret in plain sight, and the internet has just found out. One of the latest Obsession fan theories going viral explains that “Freaky Nikki” (Inde Navarrette) isn’t possessed by an actual demon at all, but rather by Sandy, Bear’s dead cat. And now, when you rewatch it, it makes complete sense and explains all her bizarre actions.

Obsession begins with Bear’s cat dying, and it’s pretty random because it doesn’t really add anything to the story (or at least so we thought). The theory is that when Bear breaks his One Wish Willow and wishes for Nikki to love him more than anyone in the world, his cat takes over her body. But before you laugh it off as ridiculous, there’s more to it — and when you put it all together, the theory is actually pretty good (even Bear actor Michael Johnston finds it compelling).

Think about all Nikki’s cat behavior, for example. She watches Bear sleep. She waits outside the bathroom door. She gives that almost cat-like smiles. She avoids mirrors. And she even moves like a cat from time to time, even hiding in corners. Could his cat’s spirit be controlling her body?

But wait, there’s more to it still. If you watch carefully, you’ll notice that Nikki switches back to herself a few times in the film, and each of those times involves a mirror or a reflective surface where she sees herself. So, the moment cat-possessed Nikki sees herself, she snaps out of it, and the real Nikki resurfaces.

The Three Mirror Moments That Break the Spell

The mirror theory comes from three very specific moments:

The rearview mirror on Bear’s car: While Nikki and Bear are talking outside her house, she suddenly glances into his car’s rearview mirror, and her demeanor shifts back to the “normal” Nikki almost instantly. For the first time, she completely snaps out of the spell and realizes she is acting weird.

The bathroom mirror. During a bathing scene, Nikki appears to lose control and smashes the mirror in front of her. Why? It’s the real Nikki reacting, or it’s Sandy avoiding the mirror.

The wine bottle. Later in the film, Nikki catches her own reflection in the curved glass of a wine bottle, and for a brief moment the real Nikki arrives again and completely freaks out.

When you watch the film for the first time, you can miss all this. Individually, these moments just seem strange. But together they point to something more.

Why Would a Cat Even Notice a Mirror?

What does a cat have to do with a mirror, exactly? Well, the theory is that cats don’t recognize their own reflections the way humans do. A cat looking into a mirror typically reacts to the image as if it were another, unfamiliar cat. Seeing her reflection would trigger fear, defensiveness, or aggressive behavior.

So, if Sandy’s spirit is what’s driving Nikki’s body, a mirror would effectively startle the cat out of the driver’s seat. It spooks the cat into hiding — even if just for a moment or two. That’s when real Nikki takes over again.

It also explains why she carries a vase around the room while she moves. Is she avoiding reflections?

So, Is The Obsession Cat Theory True?

Image Credit: Focus Features / Universal Pictures

Director Curry Barker and Navarrette have not commented on this theory at all yet. But both have said on record that Obsession isn’t meant to be read as a literal possession story. The film’s logic ties Freaky Nikki’s behavior to the wish itself rather than a supernatural entity taking over her body.

But there’s a cat logo on the One Wish Willow box. That could mean something too, right?

All the clues add up here. Both the cat theory and the mirror theory work together and make sense. Whether or not it was ever intentional on Barker’s part, it’s a satisfying rule to a film about losing control of your own body.

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