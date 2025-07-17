RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business isn’t a DLC, and Teyon and Nacon want you to know that. They’ve plastered it across ads, press kits, and even the review guide: this is a brand-new, standalone RoboCop adventure. And to be fair, they’re right. You don’t need to have played Rogue City to jump in. All you really need is a love for Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 classic, a soft spot for the ’80s, and an itch to blast through rooms full of mercenaries. Yes, RoboCop is back, and he’s still as trigger-happy as ever.

The game wastes no time setting the tone. RoboCop arrives at OmniTower, a giant, dystopian complex where police officers and civilians already lie dead on the first floor. From there, it’s floor-by-floor carnage, a setup that feels ripped straight from The Raid and Dredd (heck, it even has that slow-mo we saw in the 2012 movie). Minimal detective work is thrown in. Basically, you scan a clue here, question a terrified resident there. Not really heavy puzzle work. This is a corridor shooter with a singular goal: clear the building, kill everything that moves.

Like the first game, Unfinished Business takes place somewhere between RoboCop 2 and 3. So, you’ll even spot familiar faces and names along the way.

Sergio Pereira’s original review on Fortress of Solitude praised the first game’s addictive gunplay, and thankfully, that hasn’t changed. Robo moves like a tank, slow and deliberate, but when you’re virtually bulletproof and packing unlimited ammo you don’t need a lot of speed. Just a good aim.

Image Credit: Nacon

The Auto 9 still dominates, and you can pick up enemy rifles or machine guns for extra firepower. But the real fun comes from the environment when you’re hurling chairs and gas canisters. My favourite was ripping off howitzers and walking around with them on the shoulder, blasting away bad guys who peek around corners.

Of course, these sorta games are made for those who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s. So, the music and the sound design shine, with squishy headshot effects that’ll make you grin every time you land a hit and synth chords that will teleport you back two decades.

Peter Weller also returns with his perfectly dry delivery, dropping one-liners that feel straight out of the movies. It’s clear Teyon knows exactly what makes RoboCop tick.

Image Credit: Nacon

That said, the biggest drawback of RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business is that, without the larger world of Old Detroit to explore (as you did in the first game), the OmniTower setting can become repetitive. And after the first few floors, the thrill of corridor after corridor of faceless enemies starts to fade. Sure, there are side quests, but they are mostly forgettable, offering little reward for the slow trek between objectives.

There are, however, moments where Unfinished Business surprises. Flashback sequences let you play as Alex Murphy before his cybernetic upgrade, giving the story some emotional weight. These slower-paced, character-driven sections aren’t just filler as they provide backstory for both Robo and the game’s antagonist. Plus, firefights feel completely different as human Murphy, who can actually crouch and take cover.

So, should you play it? If you loved Rogue City, it’s an easy yes. The action is still satisfying, the ’80s cheese is still intact, and tearing through OmniTower as RoboCop still feels as fun as ever. It’s not perfect, but as long as you know what you’re signing up for, you’ll enjoy every headshot-fueled step to the top.

RELATED: Why Zack Snyder is the Only Director Who Can Save RoboCop