Quentin Tarantino promised himself ten movies and then retirement. Pipe and slippers. Except that math has been arguing with him for years because he swears Kill Bill counts as one. With his tenth film stuck in a weird state of maybe-it-exists and maybe-it-doesn’t, he’s testing loopholes that lets him keep telling stories without technically breaking the rule. Stage plays. TV. Novellas. Short animated films. Even re-releases. And while we wait for whatever his last movie actually ends up being, he’s releasing a 275-minute monster cut called Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair in theaters, dragging him back into the promo spotlight.

As part of that re-release tour, Tarantino dropped a short animated film online titled The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge, which resurrects a deleted idea from Kill Bill that never made it to camera. You can tell he’s enjoying the freedom animation gives him. He told Entertainment Weekly: “I could see some world between this and Japanese anime that I could find some happy medium or, you know, between the things that I couldn’t physically do, like say the Vega Brothers movie, or something like that.”

Yes, the Vega Brothers movie. A Pulp Fiction prequel that never went beyond the scripting stage.

If you’ve been following Tarantino lore since the early 1990s, you know that Reservoir Dogs introduced Michael Madsen as Vic Vega. Pulp Fiction turned John Travolta into Vincent Vega. Brothers. Same cinematic universe. Never shared a frame. And Tarantino has teased making their story forever.

There was even a title: Double V Vega. We almost got it during Tarantino’s six-year post-Jackie Brown gap, before he reinvented himself with Kill Bill in 2003. The double-trouble prequel would have followed Vincent during his Amsterdam years.

But, by 2007, Tarantino admitted it was “kinda unlikely now.” Actors age. Characters die. Physics remains a thing. And then Michael Madsen passed away earlier this year. That hurt the dream even more.

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

He’s now thinking differently. Animation wipes away age and death. It opens the door to what-ifs. Suddenly, the Vega boys can live again. If someone wants Vincent Vega dancing in Dutch nightclubs, an animator can make it happen. In a world where Tarantino once planned multiple Kill Bill sequels every decade, animated spin-offs about The Bride’s past, and even an R-rated Star Trek script, an animated Vega story feels… doable.

Of course, Tarantino has changed his mind a lot. Kill Bill: Volume 3 was going to be his ninth film. Then maybe it wasn’t happening. Then he talked to Uma Thurman again. In 2019, he even said: “If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill.”

Then, The Movie Critic, a 1977 California story he wrote, was gearing up until the strikes hit. Then it transformed into a Cliff Booth continuation. Then it was canceled. Then in 2025, Netflix handed David Fincher the keys to a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Brad Pitt back as Cliff and Leonardo DiCaprio possibly rejoining as Rick Dalton. Then Tarantino revealed that Cliff wasn’t actually in The Movie Critic.

So, Tarantino’s final film might still be a mystery. But his animated future looks strangely interesting. He could possibly make a dozen Kill Bill movies this way… or maybe Tarantino could finally give us that Pulp Fiction Vega Brothers prequel.

