Quentin Tarantino once wrote a Kill Bill chapter so packed with bullets, bubble-gum nail polish and disposable Barbie cameras that it never made it to screen. Now it’s bursting out of the vault inside the last place anyone expected: Fortnite. Yes, the battle royale that once let you fight Thanos while dressed as Ariana Grande is now the home of Tarantino’s “lost” Kill Bill scene, The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge.

Uma Thurman is back as Beatrix Kiddo. After taking down O-Ren Ishii, Gogo, and the entire Crazy 88 back in the early 2000s, she probably thought that was she had finished all her Japanese enemies. Nope. Gogo’s sister, Yuki, originally planned to be played by Kou Shibasaki before scheduling took her away, is flying into Los Angeles to return the favor with bullets, grenades and a cute giggle.

Fortnite players get front-row seats on November 30. “Doors for the viewing experience open 30 minutes before the show starts,” the Fortnite blog says. That means you’ll be waiting in a digital lobby like you’re lining up for popcorn, except instead of a screen pass you might unlock the Gogo Yubari outfit if you grab a real theater ticket between November 20 and 29.

This all ties into the theatrical release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair from December 5. The long-awaited director’s cut merges both movies into one violent marathon and throws Yuki’s Revenge into the program. It’s the first time a missing scene from a major film shows up inside a video game and then jumps to cinemas afterward.

Quentin Tarantino has finally directed the missing chapter of ‘KILL BILL’ that never made it into the final film



The short film will release in Fortnite on November 30. pic.twitter.com/cfxRffN5e8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 26, 2025

If you’re wondering why this isn’t Kill Bill Vol. 3, the answer is simple. Tarantino’s said no. Fans pitched their dream sequel through the years — Zendaya avenging Vernita Green. Admit it, you’d watch, but Tarantino likes Beatrix’s story exactly where it ended. So we get this instead.

So what can we expect from The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge? Yuki stalks The Bride through LAX, buys a flashy sports car, takes tourist photos like she’s auditioning for a travel vlog, then loads up an Israel sub-machine gun in a plaid skirt. She even snorts “The Blues,” a drug of Bill’s invention, because why stop at bullets when you can add party favors.

Their eventual shoot-out rips through homes, lawns and one poor Volkswagen van. The Bride gets shot five times. Yuki gets shot everywhere, complains about breast damage and then keeps charging with a knife like a horror movie boss fight.

So yes, Fortnite just revived Quentin Tarantino’s missing Kill Bill mayhem, Yuki’s Revenge. Grab your ticket. And grab your controller.

