Are people really more excited about a blue alien “puppy” than the return of Superman to the big screen? Apparently, yes. According to the latest ScreenShare poll from Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, James Gunn’s Superman (2025) is lagging behind Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action remake and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning when it comes to fan interest. And not just by a little.

While Lilo & Stitch snagged first place and Tom Cruise’s stunt-fuelled Mission: Impossible finale grabbed second, Superman trailed with a measly 1.8% of mentions at 5th place. That’s less than half of Mission: Impossible‘s 5.3%.

Image Credit: The Wrap

Every week, over 1,000 people aged 13 to 64 are asked, “What is the one upcoming entertainment release you’re most excited to watch or play in the next month or so?” These open-ended responses are tallied in the Tracktion™ survey, and for the week of May 24–30, Superman slipped down the rankings. Yes, that’s the same movie that’s supposed to kick off James Gunn and Peter Safran’s shiny new DCU.

Now, to be fair, it’s still early days and WB isn’t exactly twiddling its thumbs. The Superman promo train has been chugging along. We’ve seen behind-the-scenes teasers, flashy new posters, and a full-blown Superman World Tour announced, with the cast heading to cities like Manila, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, LA, New York, and Beijing. Still, according to this poll, buzz is fickle, and Gunn’s Superman seems to be playing catch-up.

Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners made a surprise leap into third place after its digital release on June 3. Even Final Destination: Bloodlines, A Minecraft Movie, and Jurassic World: Rebirth are somewhere in the mix, though to be fair, most of those have already dropped in theatres and on digital.

Image Credit: DC Studios

The awkward part is that this isn’t just another superhero flick. It’s the movie meant to be one of the biggest of the year. After Man of Steel (2013) pulled in nearly $700 million globally, expectations for Gunn’s Superman are sky-high. Anything below that might start alarm bells ringing, especially with Snyderverse fans still lurking in every comment section.

So why the sluggish excitement? Maybe the trailers haven’t hit as hard yet. Maybe fans are tired of the DC reboots. Or maybe everyone’s just watching Lilo & Stitch and forgot Superman for a while. Either way, the film has some ground to cover.

The good news is we’re still weeks away from release. Hype is a weird beast. One viral moment, one more killer trailer, or one big reveal could easily push Superman to the top spot.

And to be completely fair, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps didn’t even make the list. Ouch.

