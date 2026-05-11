In the MCU, Benedict Cumberbatch has gone up against the universe’s most evil bad guys, including Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. He’s bent time, opened portals across the multiverse, bargained with gods and even fought alternate versions of himself. And yet, somehow Doctor Strange wasn’t fully prepared for London traffic at 5:30 PM this last week when he got into a very public roadside argument after a fellow cyclist accused him of running a red light.

You can almost hear Wong sigh in disappointment as you watch new footage circulating on the internet that shows the 49-year-old Marvel star furiously arguing with a masked cyclist near King’s Cross Station. Stunned commuters watched the whole thing from the street side in shock. This is the post-credits MCU scene you didn’t get to see in Multiverse of Madness.

“You’re deluded, you’re lying,” the cyclist shouts at Cumberbatch. “I was behind you the entire time.”

“Dude, you verbally abused me,” Cumberbatch fires back.

“Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law,” the cyclist replies with sarcasm, while Benedict admitted: “I did it once.”

The masked stranger then continued to accuse Cumberbatch of riding through crossings and multiple lights. The Marvel actor then continues to deny his claims as the argument drags on for nearly ten minutes.

See the video of the Benedict Cumberbatch road rage incident below.

Watching this, you can’t help but wonder if the masked cyclist has any idea who he is arguing with. Has he seen any of the Marvel films? If he has, he just doesn’t seem to care. Imagine having the nerve to get into a heated argument with Marvel’s best sorcerers.

But for eyewitnesses, the whole thing felt “almost staged”, as one person pointed out – especially because it all felt so dramatic.

Once the fight was over, however, Cumberbatch took the time to take photographs with onlookers. “Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching even though he was having a meltdown,” someone who saw the whole thing explained. So, yes, even during a road rage incident, the man still found time for fan service.

Cumberbatch isn’t the only actor who has had a very public altercation recently. Things escalated very quickly and became violent when Reacher actor Alan Ritchson found himself in a real-life clash with a neighbor earlier this year.

Thankfully, Cumberbatch’s altercation with the cyclist didn’t go this far.

Of course, the cruelest irony here isn’t that Benedict Cumberbatch got caught in a road rage argument. It’s what he got caught doing. This is a man whose entire MCU identity is built around the manipulation of time — who rewound a city’s destruction brick by brick, who trapped a cosmic villain in a death loop, who looked into fourteen million futures to find the one where the good guys win. He couldn’t see a red light coming. Wong, who has asked for absolutely nothing except a little peace and perhaps an uninterrupted burrito, deserves better than this.