Dinosaurs were made for IMAX. Giant teeth, thunderous roars, and prehistoric mayhem just hit differently when your insides are shaking. Since Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park first stomped on screens in 1993, audiences have known one thing: this franchise was built for the biggest screen possible. So why is Jurassic World: Rebirth, the seventh film in the dinosaur saga, skipping IMAX entirely?

Tickets went on sale on 20 May 2025, and it didn’t take long for fans to notice the glaring omission—No IMAX for Jurassic World: Rebirth.

It’s not that Universal Pictures suddenly forgot how to market a blockbuster. It’s more about timing. Jurassic World: Rebirth is sandwiched between two cinematic heavyweights that have claimed the space: Apple’s F1, starring Brad Pitt, arrives just a week earlier, and DC Studios’ new Superman lands a week after Rebirth opens. That’s a tight squeeze, and IMAX can only show so many movies at once. Unfortunately, Jurassic World lost the IMAX fight before it even began.

Still, it’s a baffling move when you consider the franchise’s track record. The last three Jurassic World films with Chris Pratt each earned over $1 billion at the global box office. That’s not small change, and it proves people still flock to dinosaur movies—even if critics don’t always agree. Skipping IMAX could put a noticeable dent in the film’s earnings, especially since premium format tickets are more expensive.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Of course, fans aren’t holding back either.

“No IMAX is a bizarre decision, that’s quite a bit of PLF money to lose out on,” one Redditor commented. Another user pointed out, “Yeah it’s weird. F1 is not expected to make anywhere near the amount Jurassic World: Rebirth is, but I’ve heard it has a $300 million budget, so the studio may be paying theaters to prioritize it in IMAX.”

Over on Twitter, the reaction was just as blunt. “Still going to outgross the other IMAX releases like Superman and Fantastic Four,” one person insisted. Andre Saint-Albin added, “Wow, so due to July being the battle of F4 and Superman… IMAX won’t be an option (hence no IMAX poster being released today or the logo on the original trailer).”

Even FilmFrenzy chimed in: “No IMAX for Jurassic World: Rebirth? That’s a missed opportunity—dino-sized action deserves a dino-sized screen.”

And they’re not wrong. Moving the release date—even by a few weeks—might’ve been the smarter play here. But at this point, with Fantastic Four: First Steps arriving on 25 July 2025, there’s almost no breathing room left in the summer blockbuster calendar.

Could Jurassic World: Rebirth sneak into IMAX screens later? Possibly. But by then, the hype might have already peaked and faded, and audiences will have moved on to whatever superhero is flying next.

I guess even billion-dollar dinosaurs can get pushed out of the spotlight when the summer box office turns into a fight.

