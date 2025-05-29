Superman is suiting up for more than just saving the planet. He’s about to rack up some serious frequent-flyer miles, too. James Gunn’s Superman (2025) isn’t just the launchpad for the new DC Universe, and it’s also going global before it even hits cinemas. Warner Bros. has officially announced a Superman World Tour, and yes, it might be landing in a city near you.

The promotional world tour kicks off June 19 in Manila, before flying through Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, and Beijing. The film’s leads, including David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), will be along for the ride, flashing smiles and signing autographs. Hopefully, we’ll get to see Krypto at the Superman World Tour, too?

Image Credit: James Gunn (via X)

James Gunn and the cast dropped the announcement today, after revealing the Chinese release date yesterday: July 11. That’s significant. China’s not always easy to break into, but Gunn’s version of the Man of Steel will be hitting screens there just like everywhere else. That makes it a very rare simultaneous global release. And part of it seems to be for piracy control (and also box office domination, of course). Warner Bros. are not taking chances.

This isn’t the first time a studio has tried to conquer the world one city at a time. Tom Cruise basically lived on a plane this last few weeks promoting Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning. And a while back, Will Smith hit the road for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, launching a two-month tour from Hamburg to Paris. If you’re going to spend $200 million on a movie, you might as well back it with some plane tickets and plenty of press junkets.

Image Credit: DC Studios

And make no mistake, there’s a lot riding on this film. Man of Steel (2013) earned nearly $700 million worldwide, so anything less than that for Gunn’s Superman (which is said to have a 2-hour runtime) would raise eyebrows, especially amongst Snyder fans. Thankfully, the hype machine is already humming along with trailers, merch, billboards, ads, toys, interviews, and now an international press tour (Superman World Tour) a month ahead of release.

The big question is, will all of this work? Will audiences embrace Corenswet’s Superman like they did Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel? Only time (and ticket sales) will tell.

Superman will hit theaters in wide release on July 11, 2025. Everywhere.