Tom Cruise has been doing death-defying stunts since Mission: Impossible exploded onto screens back in 1996. Nearly three decades later, he’s still pulling off moves that would make even a seasoned stunt double ask for a safer gig. But now, with each jaw-dropping new scene, fans are starting to wonder—seriously—is this guy okay?

The latest promo for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning shows the 62-year-old actor suiting up for a parachute jump out of a moving plane… while filming himself mid-fall. Just another Tuesday for Tom, apparently. But some fans have started connecting the dots—and they don’t like the picture it’s painting.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

“I have this theory that Tom Cruise is suicidal and keeps hiding it through these crazy stunts,” posted Twitter user kira (@kirawontmiss). It didn’t take long for the internet to fire back.

“Love him or hate him, Tom Cruise has got the balls,” replied World of Facts.

“Bro got more lives than a cat,” someone else commented.

Others tried to psychoanalyze him in real time: “I think he’s just an adrenaline junkie who figured out how to make a fortune doing it.”

And of course, one fan made the inevitable Jackie Chan comparison: “That man is insane, only real ones know that the only actor that stands a chance against him is Jackie Chan.”

Maybe the most haunting comment of all? “He definitely wants to have his ending on a movie set ‘doing what he loved’ and I can’t let it go. It’s going to be his legacy.”

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

It’s a fair question. Cruise has scaled the Burj Khalifa, clung to a flying vintage biplane, danced with death via a spinning knife near his eye, and most recently drove a motorcycle off a cliff in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (dubbed the biggest stunt in cinema history). If there’s a limit, he hasn’t found it yet.

So, is Tom Cruise out of his mind? Maybe. But he’s also a meticulous planner. According to him, every stunt is rehearsed, refined, and executed with precision. This isn’t some wild YOLO energy. It’s actually controlled chaos.

Still, with one wrong move, it’s game over. Cruise knows it. And judging by that confident smirk he always wears on the way down, he seems… totally okay with it.

The man’s a cinematic kamikaze—and we can’t stop watching.

RELATED: Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Tom Cruise Sci-Fi Sequel Finally Happening?