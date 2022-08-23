Thanos: Death Notes is an upcoming one-shot that sees a talented lineup of creators exploring the past, and setting up the future for the infamous supervillain in the Marvel Universe. A preview for the comic showcases the introduction of a mysterious black stone, which was surprisingly revealed to be a new Infinity Stone.

The one-shot comic will shine a light on the Mad Titan, his brutal past, and his dark future as Thor searches for answers about visions he has been shown of his death at the hands of a version of Thanos wielding an Infinity Stone encrusted Mjolnir.

This might be the most terrifying take on Thanos yet, one of the deadliest and most unpredictable villains that Thor will ever face, and he is about to arrive and wreak havoc on the universe.

The Seventh Stone

The seventh Infinity Stone – called the ‘Black Stone’ – will soon make its debut, but whether it is a new gem or originates from the main Marvel Universe at all remains to be discovered.

Theories have already started to sprout about the nature of the new stone, the top of which is that it could be a Death Stone – as in Thor’s visions Thanos can be seen leading an undead army with the power from his Infinity Stone encrusted Mjolnir. If the black Stone were to be a Death Stone, it could allow him to raise heroes from the dead and turn them into his very own undead army.

Considering the relationship that he is known to have with Death in the comics – wielding a stone that possesses her powers could cause a considerable shakeup in any number of ways.

Could Death be vengeful that the Mad Titan now wields her power, or could this mean that he will finally become one with her with the power of the new Infinity Stone? Of course, this is all speculation, as Marvel has not yet revealed the true nature of the stone and its power.

Thanos: Death Notes #1

The new one-shot comic features a huge creative team, including J. Michael Straczynski, Torum Gronbekk, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Andrea Di Vito, Travel Foreman, and Ron Lim.

The ‘over-sized’ one-shot comic will tell multiple stories starring the Mad Titan, and it was Marvel editor, Will Moss, who revealed that not only will Thanos be wielding the Infinity Stone encrusted Mjolnir, but also that he will have an all-new Infinity stone that he referred to as ‘the black Infinity Stone’.

So many questions have been asked by fans waiting eagerly for the release of the comic in comic book stores in November, like “What is the new stone capable of? Where does the new stone come from? How might it react alongside the rest of the infinity gems?”

It remains to be seen if any of their burning questions will be answered in November, but it will be awesome to see what is coming out of these amazing, creative minds.

What do you think the new Infinity Stone (the black stone) does?