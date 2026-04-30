We haven’t seen much of Netflix’s Narnia yet. We’ve heard about the cast and the filmmakers involved, but we haven’t seen a trailer or a teaser yet – just a few behind-the-scenes images. And that’s okay, because there’s still a lot of time before Thanksgiving (it’s IMAX release date) and Christmas Day (it’s Netflix release date). Now, Producer Mark Gordon has given a few more interesting details about the film.

Appearing on The Gary and Kenny Show, Gordon clarified a few details about Greta Gerwig’s film. Firstly, it’s not called The Chronicles of Narnia. While it’s based on the books, especially The Magician’s Nephew, they’re simply calling it Narnia. “We’re not calling it Chronicles, but yes, it’s based on the books, the Chronicles of Narnia. The first book, which is The Magician’s Nephew. Actually, the first chronologically, but not the first book that he wrote,” Gordon said, referring to author C. S. Lewis.

Secondly, Netflix’s Narnia isn’t going all Zack Snyder with the visuals or dissecting the story. The film is made to be enjoyed by families, especially kids. “It is a four-quadrant, uh, all audience movie that will be a delight for, you know, kids,” Gordon told the host. So, that means we can probably expect a PG rating and not higher.

Image Credit: Chronicles of Narnia

Thirdly, Gordon confirmed the names of the cast, including Meryl Streep, Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey and Carey Mulligan, alongside younger talents David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell. “They’re wonderful and they will, you know, delight and surprise the audience,” he said. Does this mean the rumors about Meryl Streep playing Aslan could be true?

Lastly, Gordon confirmed that the film is complete and that they are currently in post-production. “It’s really a beautiful film. You know, we’re still seriously into post-production. You know, we’ve got an enormous amount of visual effects shots in the movie,” he said, confirming that there’ll be plenty of CGI shots in the upcoming film.

Still, there’s nothing about the Christian aspects of the story. Will Gerwig’s Narnia drop all the religious undertones or actually lean into it and accept it as a core part of the story? We’ll have to wait and see.

What we do know is that Gerwig has taken some liberties. Leaked set photos suggest a shift to post-war 1950s settings instead of Victorian London.

We also know that Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt are working on the music, which probably means we’ll get some interesting modern musical pieces.

Everything will be answered when Netflix finally decides to release a trailer for Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. Until then, all we can do is speculate and hope that they haven’t removed what made the books so magical – a connection to the Christian faith.

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