Is Mark Ronson really packing his bags for Narnia? According to a new interview with Today, the British-American DJ, songwriter, and producer is “working on the music” for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Netflix project. Netflix hasn’t confirmed if that project is Narnia, but considering Gerwig’s only known collaboration with the streamer is her adaptation of C.S. Lewis’s fantasy series, you don’t need to be Lucy Pevensie to connect the dots.

This would be Ronson’s second round with Gerwig. The two first joined forces on Barbie, where Ronson co-composed the score with Andrew Wyatt. Originally, he only came on board to write a couple of songs (including Ken’s showstopper “I’m Just Ken” and the disco-fueled “Dance the Night”), but things escalated quickly. Speaking to Variety in 2023, Ronson recalled, “It started off with me only doing two songs, but they came out well, and I got on really well with Greta. I think she felt like I’d be a good kind of sparring partner to help realize her vision for the music, and working on the soundtrack sort of blossomed into scoring the film as well.”

For those who only know Ronson as the guy behind “Uptown Funk” with Bruno Mars or Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie,” it might feel strange to imagine him scoring a fantasy film. He also co-wrote “Shallow” with Wyatt for A Star Is Born (and won an Oscar for it), so he’s clearly got range. The question is whether or not his range stretches to Narnia’s talking lions and cosmic allegories.

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Adding fuel to the speculation, producer Amy Pascal teased last December, “It’s all about rock ‘n’ roll.” That comment didn’t exactly calm fans who are still waiting to see whether Gerwig’s Narnia will stay true to Lewis’s vision or veer off into stylistic experimentation. If “Barbie but with witches and lions” is on the cards, some people may need a moment to process.

Production is already underway on The Magician’s Nephew. Set photos show lavish 1950s London streets, an interesting departure from the Victorian setting of the original novel. The latest casting rumors include Emma Mackey, Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew, Carey Mulligan, and Meryl Streep as Aslan. None of this has been officially confirmed by Netflix.

The release strategy is also ambitious: an IMAX debut on November 26, 2026, followed by a global Netflix drop on Christmas Day. It’s the kind of rollout that suggests Netflix is going big for Gerwig’s vision. And by extension, Ronson’s score.

Image Credit: Chronicles of Narnia

Of course, all of this brings us back to the real heart behind Lewis’s stories. Narnia isn’t just about mythical creatures and epic battles. Its emotional weight comes from themes of sacrifice, redemption, and faith. Will Gerwig and Ronson honor that, or sidestep it for something flashier? Fans have been burned by “modernized” adaptations before, where moral dilemmas and deeper meaning were stripped away in favor of spectacle.

For now, the only thing we know is that Greta Gerwig is tackling one of the most beloved fantasy series of all time and Mark Ronson might be the one orchestrating its soundtrack. If Barbie beats and Narnian theology somehow meet in the middle, we’re in for a fascinating ride.

RELATED: Streaming Killed Movie Theaters, But Piracy Is Back With a Vengeance